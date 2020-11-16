top
African Diaspora and Climate Change from Kenya to New Orleans
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday November 19
Time 6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSierra Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
African Diaspora and Climate Change from Kenya to New Orleans

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM PT (9 -11 AM ET)

Livestream & recording here: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub

Info post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1017593258707019/

Join us as we elevate conversations between cultural and environmental organizations with frontline communities all over the world.

In this webinar, we bring together African/Black Diaspora from New Orleans and other parts of the United States with activists in Kenya; to have a discussion about the various ways in which individuals from the African diaspora overcome the challenges of climate change and impacts of climate disruption.

SPEAKERS:

- Asali D. Ecclesiastes Executive Director, Ashé Cac
- Omar Elmawi, Campaign Coordinator, deCOALonize
- Passy Amayo Ogolla, Society for International Development
- Angela M. Chalk, Executive Director, Healthy Community Services NOLA
- Sunni Patterson, Co-Founder, Breath is Lyfe
- Larry Williams Jr., Labor Coordinator, Sierra Club
- Cherelle Blazer, International Climate and Energy Campaign, Sierra Club
sm_africa_sierra_club.jpg
original image (960x640)
sm_sierra-club-big.jpg
original image (900x338)
