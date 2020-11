Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM PT (9 -11 AM ET)



Livestream & recording here:



Info post:



Join us as we elevate conversations between cultural and environmental organizations with frontline communities all over the world.



In this webinar, we bring together African/Black Diaspora from New Orleans and other parts of the United States with activists in Kenya; to have a discussion about the various ways in which individuals from the African diaspora overcome the challenges of climate change and impacts of climate disruption.



SPEAKERS:



- Asali D. Ecclesiastes Executive Director, Ashé Cac

- Omar Elmawi, Campaign Coordinator, deCOALonize

- Passy Amayo Ogolla, Society for International Development

- Angela M. Chalk, Executive Director, Healthy Community Services NOLA

- Sunni Patterson, Co-Founder, Breath is Lyfe

- Larry Williams Jr., Labor Coordinator, Sierra Club

- Cherelle Blazer, International Climate and Energy Campaign, Sierra Club

