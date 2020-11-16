African Diaspora and Climate Change from Kenya to New Orleans
Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM PT (9 -11 AM ET)
Livestream & recording here: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub
Info post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1017593258707019/
Join us as we elevate conversations between cultural and environmental organizations with frontline communities all over the world.
In this webinar, we bring together African/Black Diaspora from New Orleans and other parts of the United States with activists in Kenya; to have a discussion about the various ways in which individuals from the African diaspora overcome the challenges of climate change and impacts of climate disruption.
SPEAKERS:
- Asali D. Ecclesiastes Executive Director, Ashé Cac
- Omar Elmawi, Campaign Coordinator, deCOALonize
- Passy Amayo Ogolla, Society for International Development
- Angela M. Chalk, Executive Director, Healthy Community Services NOLA
- Sunni Patterson, Co-Founder, Breath is Lyfe
- Larry Williams Jr., Labor Coordinator, Sierra Club
- Cherelle Blazer, International Climate and Energy Campaign, Sierra Club
________________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 11/19/2020
|African Diaspora and Climate Change from Kenya to New Orleans
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday November 19
|Time
|6:00 AM - 8:00 AM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Sierra Club
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 16th, 2020 5:13 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network