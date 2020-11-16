WORLD AIDS DAY
Fighting Back: Lessons from AIDS for COVID-19
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST
Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/790470958166482
Direct livestream link here: https://www.glbthistory.org/world-aids-day
RSVP for reminder and/or to make a donation: https://glbthistory.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/fighting-back-lessons-from-aids-for-covid19
Or we welcome you to make a donation below, which will be matched dollar for dollar.
In recognition of World AIDS Day, the GLBT Historical Society is re-broadcasting a selection of events from our Fighting Back series, which ran earlier this year.
The series encouraged attendees to transform feelings of anxiety, despair or anger into action, and to find models for building community and solidarity in the midst of this pandemic.
Afternoon/Evening Lineup (San Francisco Pacific Time):
noon-1:30 Confronting the Stigma of Disease
1:35-3:10 Housing Insecurity & Public Health
3:10-4:45 The International AIDS Conference in San Francisco, 1990–2020
4:45 - 6:20 Direct Action, Marching & Parading
6:20-8:00 Pandemic Sex
PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION
December 1st is also Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity. Every donation made on December 1st be matched, dollar for dollar, thanks to Al Baum and Robert Holgate, the Excelerate Foundation, Emily Rosenberg and Darlene deManicor, and Daniel Bao.
Visit http://www.glbthistory.org/donate to make your contribution and double your impact.
ABOUT: Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender (GLBT) Historical Society
Founded in 1985, the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender (GLBT) Historical Society is recognized internationally as a leader in the field of LGBTQ public history. Our operations are centered around two sites: our GLBT Historical Society Museum, located since 2011 in the heart of San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood; and our Dr. John P. De Cecco Archives and Research Center, open to researchers in the Mid-Market district.
► ▼ IMC Network