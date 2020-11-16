top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 12/ 1/2020
World AIDS Day: Fighting Back: Lessons from AIDS for COVID-19
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 01
Time 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe GLBT Historical Society
Location Details
Online event via livestream (FREE or donation)
WORLD AIDS DAY

Fighting Back: Lessons from AIDS for COVID-19

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST

Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/790470958166482

Direct livestream link here: https://www.glbthistory.org/world-aids-day

RSVP for reminder and/or to make a donation: https://glbthistory.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/fighting-back-lessons-from-aids-for-covid19

Or we welcome you to make a donation below, which will be matched dollar for dollar.
______________________________________________________________

In recognition of World AIDS Day, the GLBT Historical Society is re-broadcasting a selection of events from our Fighting Back series, which ran earlier this year.

The series encouraged attendees to transform feelings of anxiety, despair or anger into action, and to find models for building community and solidarity in the midst of this pandemic.

Afternoon/Evening Lineup (San Francisco Pacific Time):

noon-1:30 Confronting the Stigma of Disease

1:35-3:10 Housing Insecurity & Public Health

3:10-4:45 The International AIDS Conference in San Francisco, 1990–2020

4:45 - 6:20 Direct Action, Marching & Parading

6:20-8:00 Pandemic Sex
______________________________________________________________

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION

December 1st is also Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity. Every donation made on December 1st be matched, dollar for dollar, thanks to Al Baum and Robert Holgate, the Excelerate Foundation, Emily Rosenberg and Darlene deManicor, and Daniel Bao.

Visit http://www.glbthistory.org/donate to make your contribution and double your impact.
______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender (GLBT) Historical Society

Founded in 1985, the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender (GLBT) Historical Society is recognized internationally as a leader in the field of LGBTQ public history. Our operations are centered around two sites: our GLBT Historical Society Museum, located since 2011 in the heart of San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood; and our Dr. John P. De Cecco Archives and Research Center, open to researchers in the Mid-Market district.
______________________________________________________________
sm_fight_back.jpg
original image (960x960)
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 16th, 2020 1:25 PM
§
by The GLBT Historical Society
Monday Nov 16th, 2020 1:25 PM
sm_histiory_museum.jpg
original image (766x766)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GLBTHistory/

Website: https://www.glbthistory.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 305.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code