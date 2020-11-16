



The #PowerInAction: Winning With Our People livestream will be held on

Tuesday, November 17 at 5 PM PT (7 CT/6 MT/8 ET).



After you register, you'll receive a special link and all of the information you need to participate.



RSVP here:

______________________________________________________________ Join us for a livestream event to hear how we create an America for all over the next four years and beyond. You'll hear from movement leaders, issue experts, and grassroots activists about actions you can take to build an America where everyone can thrive.The #PowerInAction: Winning With Our People livestream will be held onTuesday, November 17 at 5 PM PT (7 CT/6 MT/8 ET).After you register, you'll receive a special link and all of the information you need to participate.RSVP here: https://act.moveon.org/signup/winning-with-our-people/ ______________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 16th, 2020 10:13 AM