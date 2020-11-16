top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Shaping a New Generation of Native American Activism
Date Saturday November 21
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library & partner
Location Details
Online via livestream or Zoom
In commemoration of the on-going 50th anniversary of the occupation of Alcatraz by the Indians of All Tribes, the San Francisco Public Library and the National Park Service at Alcatraz Island will host a dialogue between Asha Nordwall and Benayshe-Ba-Equay Titus.

WHEN: Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM PT

RSVP for Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8IHIG1XFTBKcsLJ6sZ9GuA

OR

YouTube livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCkzOy1JreA&feature=youtu.be

Asha Nordwall and Benayshe-Ba-Equay Titus will share with us the movements that shaped a new generation of Native American activism. Asha is the daughter and Benayshe-Ba-Equay is the grand-daughter of Adam Fortunate Eagle Nordwall, member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and Native American activist. Her grandfather's story of activism has been passed down through oral history and through his extensive archives. Asha Nordwall also was on Alcatraz during the occupation.

Native Americans arrived in the Bay Area by the thousands with the GI Bill after the Second World War and continuing in the 1950s and 1960s through the government policies known as termination and relocation. The cultural and racial divisions in the city led to widespread discrimination along with loss of Native cultures and identities. Native Americans began to organize and work together to locate themselves on the “urban reservation,” culminating in the takeover of Alcatraz Island on November 20, 1969.

Join our guests to learn about the movements that shaped a new generation of Native American activism.

EXHIBIT: This event is part of the 2nd Saturday, Cultural Programs of the special exhibition “Red Power on Alcatraz: Perspectives 50 Years Later.” This exhibit will be on Alcatraz for 19 months in commemoration of the All Tribes Occupation on Alcatraz in 1969
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/11/21/dialogu...

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 16th, 2020 9:13 AM
