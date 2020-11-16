Democracy beyond Corona by Roland Roth

Monday Nov 16th, 2020 6:04 AM

Diverse democracy immunizes against authoritarian impositions.

Whether the experiences of the lockdown will result in lasting damage in the sense of a democratically consumptive "new normality" depends not least on whether it is possible to take up and strengthen the very existing democracy-building impulses and initiatives - from "Black Lives Matter" to "Fridays for Future".

