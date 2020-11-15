

Celebrate postal workers - Defend the Post Office

https://www.apwu.org/post-office-action

FIND AN EVENT NEAR YOU OR ORGANIZE A PRESS CONFERENCE/APPRECIATION EVENT NOW

CELEBRATE HEROES & DEFEND THE POST OFFICE

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 3:00 PM

Fox Plaza

1390 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

GET DETAILS & RSVP

Save The USPS - Thank Our Heroes - Expand Our Services

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 12:00 PM

94609 Post Office

4900 Shattuck Avenue

Oakland, CA 94609

GET DETAILS & RSVP

APWU VIRTUAL CONFERENCE VIA ZOOM

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 1:00 PM

APWU OFFICE

1879 Lundy Ave Suite 138

San Jose, CA 95131

GET DETAILS & RSVP

WANT TO

FIND NEARBY EVENTS

ZIP/POSTAL CODE OR CITY *

Not in the US?

Enter your ZIP/postal code or city to begin

WANT TO HOST AN EVENT?

CLICK TO HOST

© Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

On Tuesday, November 17, people will come together across America to celebrate the work of our public Postal Service a pillar of our democracy and our communities.

We’ve defended our democratic rights, now we must defend the post office.

It's time to pass $25B relief and stop DeJoy’s delays. Join us at a press conference/event recognizing the role of postal workers in defending our democratic rights and call for action to defend the Postal Service.

Find an event to attend near you by searching by zip code on the right. If you don't see an event near you yet, host a press conference or event recognizing the role of postal workers in defending democracy and call for action to defend the Postal Service. When you sign up to host, you'll get access to a simple host guide and live webinars for training and support before Tuesday.

As we celebrate Postal Workers, we also renew our demand - to save the Post Office. It's time to:

Provide at least $25 billion in immediate support for the Postal Service

Stop & reverse the mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General DeJoy

Expand the role of the Post Office to provide vital services in every community.



Post Office Under Attack & Privatization With APWU SF Local 2 President Cynthia Datangel

https://youtu.be/NqrOexd841s

The US Post Office is under severe threat with cutbacks of hours and the shutdown

and destruction of sorting machines by the Trump Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Cynthia Datangel who is APWU San Francisco Local 2 president talks about these

issues and a national day of action that the union is calling on August 25, 2020.

This interview was done by WorkWeek’s Steve Zeltzer on August 24, 2020.

Additional media:

US Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CA



APWU At Staples Protests Privatization of Post Office In SF

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBbf90dZRxA

Aug 25 #SaveThePostOffice Day of Action

https://apwu.org/aug25?fbclid=IwAR0IkalgQdMdar2I0Ky1EKLB3VBaUfHmCQy-7p8yUO2pwkZc_AgSKFdx46c

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org



Post Office Privatization Scams, Corruption & Politicians With Author Peter Byrne

https://youtu.be/rsg3sa85u0c

Investigative reporter and author Peter Byrne discusses his book going postal about the sell off of postal properties by Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein's husband Richard Blum who is also a UC Regent.

He also talks talks about the systemic corruption of both the Democrats and Republicans in the destruction of the post office.

He discusses the history of Biden's VP candidate Kamala Harris who was previously San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General before becoming a US Senator from California.

This interview was done by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek on 8/25/20

Additional media:

Going Postal

The husband of US Senator Dianne Feinstein has been selling post offices to his friends, cheap.

https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/going-postal/Content?oid=3713528

DeJoy Resign! SF Postal Workers & Supporters Of Post Office Protest Privatization & Attacks on USPO

https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ

Peter Byrn

https://www.peterbyrne.info

WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org 11/17 Defend The Post Office-APWU National Day Of ActionCelebrate postal workers - Defend the Post OfficeFIND AN EVENT NEAR YOU OR ORGANIZE A PRESS CONFERENCE/APPRECIATION EVENT NOWCELEBRATE HEROES & DEFEND THE POST OFFICETuesday, November 17, 2020 • 3:00 PMFox Plaza1390 Market StreetSan Francisco, CA 94102GET DETAILS & RSVPSave The USPS - Thank Our Heroes - Expand Our ServicesTuesday, November 17, 2020 • 12:00 PM94609 Post Office4900 Shattuck AvenueOakland, CA 94609GET DETAILS & RSVPAPWU VIRTUAL CONFERENCE VIA ZOOMTuesday, November 17, 2020 • 1:00 PMAPWU OFFICE1879 Lundy Ave Suite 138San Jose, CA 95131GET DETAILS & RSVPWANT TOFIND NEARBY EVENTSZIP/POSTAL CODE OR CITY *Not in the US?Enter your ZIP/postal code or city to beginWANT TO HOST AN EVENT?CLICK TO HOST© Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this mapOn Tuesday, November 17, people will come together across America to celebrate the work of our public Postal Service a pillar of our democracy and our communities.We’ve defended our democratic rights, now we must defend the post office.It's time to pass $25B relief and stop DeJoy’s delays. Join us at a press conference/event recognizing the role of postal workers in defending our democratic rights and call for action to defend the Postal Service.Find an event to attend near you by searching by zip code on the right. If you don't see an event near you yet, host a press conference or event recognizing the role of postal workers in defending democracy and call for action to defend the Postal Service. When you sign up to host, you'll get access to a simple host guide and live webinars for training and support before Tuesday.As we celebrate Postal Workers, we also renew our demand - to save the Post Office. It's time to:Provide at least $25 billion in immediate support for the Postal ServiceStop & reverse the mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General DeJoyExpand the role of the Post Office to provide vital services in every community.Post Office Under Attack & Privatization With APWU SF Local 2 President Cynthia DatangelThe US Post Office is under severe threat with cutbacks of hours and the shutdownand destruction of sorting machines by the Trump Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.Cynthia Datangel who is APWU San Francisco Local 2 president talks about theseissues and a national day of action that the union is calling on August 25, 2020.This interview was done by WorkWeek’s Steve Zeltzer on August 24, 2020.Additional media:US Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znsKOMGrPyE WorkWeekAPWU At Staples Protests Privatization of Post Office In SFAug 25 #SaveThePostOffice Day of ActionProduction of Labor Video ProjectPost Office Privatization Scams, Corruption & Politicians With Author Peter ByrneInvestigative reporter and author Peter Byrne discusses his book going postal about the sell off of postal properties by Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein's husband Richard Blum who is also a UC Regent.He also talks talks about the systemic corruption of both the Democrats and Republicans in the destruction of the post office.He discusses the history of Biden's VP candidate Kamala Harris who was previously San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General before becoming a US Senator from California.This interview was done by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek on 8/25/20Additional media:Going PostalThe husband of US Senator Dianne Feinstein has been selling post offices to his friends, cheap.DeJoy Resign! SF Postal Workers & Supporters Of Post Office Protest Privatization & Attacks on USPOPeter ByrnWorkWeekLabor Video Project For more event information: https://www.apwu.org/post-office-action

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 15th, 2020 8:34 PM