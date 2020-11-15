11/17 Defend The Post Office-APWU National Day Of Action
Celebrate postal workers - Defend the Post Office
CELEBRATE HEROES & DEFEND THE POST OFFICE
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 3:00 PM
Fox Plaza
1390 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Save The USPS - Thank Our Heroes - Expand Our Services
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 12:00 PM
94609 Post Office
4900 Shattuck Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
APWU VIRTUAL CONFERENCE VIA ZOOM
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 • 1:00 PM
APWU OFFICE
1879 Lundy Ave Suite 138
San Jose, CA 95131
On Tuesday, November 17, people will come together across America to celebrate the work of our public Postal Service a pillar of our democracy and our communities.
We’ve defended our democratic rights, now we must defend the post office.
It's time to pass $25B relief and stop DeJoy’s delays. Join us at a press conference/event recognizing the role of postal workers in defending our democratic rights and call for action to defend the Postal Service.
Find an event to attend near you by searching by zip code on the right. If you don't see an event near you yet, host a press conference or event recognizing the role of postal workers in defending democracy and call for action to defend the Postal Service. When you sign up to host, you'll get access to a simple host guide and live webinars for training and support before Tuesday.
As we celebrate Postal Workers, we also renew our demand - to save the Post Office. It's time to:
Provide at least $25 billion in immediate support for the Postal Service
Stop & reverse the mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General DeJoy
Expand the role of the Post Office to provide vital services in every community.
Post Office Under Attack & Privatization With APWU SF Local 2 President Cynthia Datangel
https://youtu.be/NqrOexd841s
The US Post Office is under severe threat with cutbacks of hours and the shutdown
and destruction of sorting machines by the Trump Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Cynthia Datangel who is APWU San Francisco Local 2 president talks about these
issues and a national day of action that the union is calling on August 25, 2020.
This interview was done by WorkWeek’s Steve Zeltzer on August 24, 2020.
Additional media:
US Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znsKOMGrPyE WorkWeek
APWU At Staples Protests Privatization of Post Office In SF
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBbf90dZRxA
Aug 25 #SaveThePostOffice Day of Action
https://apwu.org/aug25?fbclid=IwAR0IkalgQdMdar2I0Ky1EKLB3VBaUfHmCQy-7p8yUO2pwkZc_AgSKFdx46c
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Post Office Privatization Scams, Corruption & Politicians With Author Peter Byrne
https://youtu.be/rsg3sa85u0c
Investigative reporter and author Peter Byrne discusses his book going postal about the sell off of postal properties by Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein's husband Richard Blum who is also a UC Regent.
He also talks talks about the systemic corruption of both the Democrats and Republicans in the destruction of the post office.
He discusses the history of Biden's VP candidate Kamala Harris who was previously San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General before becoming a US Senator from California.
This interview was done by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek on 8/25/20
Additional media:
Going Postal
The husband of US Senator Dianne Feinstein has been selling post offices to his friends, cheap.
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/going-postal/Content?oid=3713528
DeJoy Resign! SF Postal Workers & Supporters Of Post Office Protest Privatization & Attacks on USPO
https://youtu.be/ACDdc3opsEQ
Peter Byrn
https://www.peterbyrne.info
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
