



You're invited to Zoom into the nextSF Gray Panthers' Monthly meeting

A November 2020 Election Review:

Analysis & Implications for the Future

Tuesday, November 17, 1-3 pm;



Panelists:

-Bill Fletcher Jr. (Senior Scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies),

-Tim Redmond (of 48 Hills, formerly editor of the SF Bay Guardian) and

-Hene Kelly (Legislative director of California Alliance for Retired Amercians);

Plus -Attendee Q&A!



Zoom info:



Zoom link:

Meeting ID: 859 9519 8710

Passcode: 221758

One tap log-in from your mobile phone:

+16699009128,,85995198710#,,,,,,0#,,221758#

