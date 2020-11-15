top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 11/17/2020
A November 2020 Election Review: Analysis & Implications for the Future
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 17
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorArthur Persyko
Location Details
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85995198710?pwd=QkJuUk1FUmtYamxHMXlaTFE3aG5TUT09
Meeting ID: 859 9519 8710
Passcode: 221758
One tap log-in from your mobile phone:
+16699009128,,85995198710#,,,,,,0#,,221758#
Dial-in number: 1 669 900 9128
SF Gray Panthers & allies—let'sProwl & Growl!

You're invited to Zoom into the nextSF Gray Panthers' Monthly meeting
A November 2020 Election Review:
Analysis & Implications for the Future
Tuesday, November 17, 1-3 pm;

Panelists:
-Bill Fletcher Jr. (Senior Scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies),
-Tim Redmond (of 48 Hills, formerly editor of the SF Bay Guardian) and
-Hene Kelly (Legislative director of California Alliance for Retired Amercians);
Plus -Attendee Q&A!

Zoom info:

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85995198710?pwd=QkJuUk1FUmtYamxHMXlaTFE3aG5TUT09
Meeting ID: 859 9519 8710
Passcode: 221758
One tap log-in from your mobile phone:
+16699009128,,85995198710#,,,,,,0#,,221758#
Dial-in number: 1 669 900 9128
art_composit.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 15th, 2020 3:36 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 305.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code