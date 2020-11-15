SF Gray Panthers & allies—let'sProwl & Growl!
You're invited to Zoom into the nextSF Gray Panthers' Monthly meeting
A November 2020 Election Review:
Analysis & Implications for the Future
Tuesday, November 17, 1-3 pm;
Panelists:
-Bill Fletcher Jr. (Senior Scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies),
-Tim Redmond (of 48 Hills, formerly editor of the SF Bay Guardian) and
-Hene Kelly (Legislative director of California Alliance for Retired Amercians);
Plus -Attendee Q&A!
Zoom info:
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85995198710?pwd=QkJuUk1FUmtYamxHMXlaTFE3aG5TUT09
Meeting ID: 859 9519 8710
Passcode: 221758
One tap log-in from your mobile phone:
+16699009128,,85995198710#,,,,,,0#,,221758#
Dial-in number: 1 669 900 9128
