top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 11/23/2020
COVID Stimulus Now! Sacramento Car Caravan & Digital Protest Against Mitch McConnell
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday November 23
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCalifornia Poor People's Campaign
Emailcalifornia [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org
Location Details
Sacramento Car Caravan: email california [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org to receive directions
NOTE: Mask & Social Distancing Required

ALSO: Digital Actions & Livestream
“If Trump is the criminal, then Mitch McConnell is the get-away driver. With McConnell and Trump’s other enablers, it’s about lust for power and greed, but also fear of what the nation is becoming. We need a massive turnout in Georgia now to put McConnell in the backseat.”
-Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II

The #PoorPeoplesCampaign protest livestream returns on November 23 at 11:30 AM PT
(2:30 PM ET), with a special Moral Monday Car Caravan Protest on McConnell!
_________________________________________________________

SACRAMENTO CAR CARAVAN PROTEST

Monday, November 23rd. Email to join and receive exact time & directions

Join the California Poor People's Campaign’s Car Caravan on November 23rd in Sacramento to demand an immediate and just stimulus package, and to support voter turnout in Georgia for the runoff senate election!

Inspired by the powerful Moral Monday Caravans organized by the Kentucky and Washington DC Poor People’s Campaign, states across the nation are taking the fight to their Senators' offices with caravans and a massive call-in campaign to all US Senators demanding they stop McConnell's Meanness, Misery and Mayhem now!

We need just and full policies at the state and federal levels that remembers the loss of our loved ones, our jobs, and our housing. In the richest country ever to exist we deserve more than crumbs, we need a stimulus package that ensures poor and low-income people survive the pandemic.

We are not of those who shrink back and we won't be silent because everybody has
a right to live!

To participate please e-mail us to receive directions: california [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

SAFETY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

NOTE: Mask & Social Distancing Required

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_________________________________________________________

VIRTUAL PROTEST LIVESTREAM & DIGITAL ACTION

Monday, November 23 @ 11:30 AM - 1 PM PT

Poor People's Campaign livestream here:

https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
or
https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

Digital protest actions on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell here:

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell/

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

CALL TO ACTION

Flood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to demand a full and just relief package.
Call and demand passage of the HEROES Act now!

PPC special phone calling link (esp. for those outside of Kentucky):

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell

The system will call your phone and patch you through.

PLEASE HAVE YOUR PHONE READY.

OR

317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510

ph: (202) 224-2541

fax*: (202) 224-2499

general switch board: (202) 224-3121

*Anyone can send a faxed letter from any state. No need to be in Kentucky.

ALSO CALL OR EMAIL YOUR SENATORS & REP:

Tell your senators you support them to keep fighting for the HEROES Act which remains stuck on McConnell's desk, and that you protest McConnell's Meanness, Misery and Mayhem!

Senator Kamala Harris: https://www.harris.senate.gov/contact

Senator Dianne Feinstein: https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

Find your Congress House member here: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
_________________________________________________________

WHY: COVID Pandemic Relief is Needed Now!

The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives back in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate.

The HEROES Act would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.

Then, the House passed the separate Delivering for America Act to at least protect and fully fund the USPS in time for the November election. That legislation was completely stalled by McConnell, as well.

Instead, McConnell and GOP Senators back the Senate HEALS Act which does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.

Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds. However, no second stimulus relief package has been passed so far.
_________________________________________________________
sm_ppc_car.jpg
original image (960x720)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 15th, 2020 8:50 AM
§
by California Poor People's Campaign
Sunday Nov 15th, 2020 8:50 AM
sm_ca_ppc.jpg
original image (800x800)
§RSVP Online for Sacramento Car Caravan Here
by CA PPC
Sunday Nov 15th, 2020 9:11 AM
On Monday, November 23rd, members of the Poor People's Campaign will be joining car caravans in states all across the country.

Fill out the form at the link below to sign up for the Poor People's Car Caravan
to the state capitol building in Sacramento on November 23rd.

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/join-the-poor-peoples-car-caravan-in-california

Or you can join by emailing: california [at] poorpeoplescampaign.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 305.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code