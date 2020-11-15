

-Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II



The #PoorPeoplesCampaign protest livestream returns on November 23 at 11:30 AM PT

(2:30 PM ET), with a special Moral Monday Car Caravan Protest on McConnell!

_________________________________________________________



SACRAMENTO CAR CARAVAN PROTEST



Monday, November 23rd. Email to join and receive exact time & directions



Join the California Poor People's Campaign’s Car Caravan on November 23rd in Sacramento to demand an immediate and just stimulus package, and to support voter turnout in Georgia for the runoff senate election!



Inspired by the powerful Moral Monday Caravans organized by the Kentucky and Washington DC Poor People’s Campaign, states across the nation are taking the fight to their Senators' offices with caravans and a massive call-in campaign to all US Senators demanding they stop McConnell's Meanness, Misery and Mayhem now!



We need just and full policies at the state and federal levels that remembers the loss of our loved ones, our jobs, and our housing. In the richest country ever to exist we deserve more than crumbs, we need a stimulus package that ensures poor and low-income people survive the pandemic.



We are not of those who shrink back and we won't be silent because everybody has

a right to live!



To participate please e-mail us to receive directions:



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



SAFETY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC



NOTE: Mask & Social Distancing Required



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

_________________________________________________________



VIRTUAL PROTEST LIVESTREAM & DIGITAL ACTION



Monday, November 23 @ 11:30 AM - 1 PM PT



Poor People's Campaign livestream here:



https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/

or

https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/



Digital protest actions on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell here:



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell/



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



CALL TO ACTION



Flood the phones of Majority Leader McConnell to demand a full and just relief package.

Call and demand passage of the HEROES Act now!



PPC special phone calling link (esp. for those outside of Kentucky):



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-monday-mcconnell



The system will call your phone and patch you through.



PLEASE HAVE YOUR PHONE READY.



OR



317 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510



ph: (202) 224-2541



fax*: (202) 224-2499



general switch board: (202) 224-3121



*Anyone can send a faxed letter from any state. No need to be in Kentucky.



ALSO CALL OR EMAIL YOUR SENATORS & REP:



Tell your senators you support them to keep fighting for the HEROES Act which remains stuck on McConnell's desk, and that you protest McConnell's Meanness, Misery and Mayhem!



Senator Kamala Harris:



Senator Dianne Feinstein:



Find your Congress House member here:

_________________________________________________________



WHY: COVID Pandemic Relief is Needed Now!



The HEROES Act was passed by the House of Representatives back in May, but Majority Leader McConnell has not allowed the bill to be taken up by the Senate.



The HEROES Act would grant a second round of $1200 stimulus checks including to noncitizens/immigrants who file yearly income taxes, extends the $600 weekly unemployment enhancement benefit through January 2021, has an eviction moratorium & emergency rent payment assistance, and allocates funds for safe, secure voting during COVID as well as US Postal Service funds.



Then, the House passed the separate Delivering for America Act to at least protect and fully fund the USPS in time for the November election. That legislation was completely stalled by McConnell, as well.



Instead, McConnell and GOP Senators back the Senate HEALS Act which does not extend the federal moratorium on evictions, has inadequate housing relief, would cut the unemployment enhancement down to $200, allocates enormous sums for the military, and has ZERO provisions for safe voting or the US Postal service.



Under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds. However, no second stimulus relief package has been passed so far.

