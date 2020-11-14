Join the AIRC for our annual INDIGETHANX, we will be joined by special guest Chef Crystal Wahpehpah (Kickapoo nation)!
Chef Crystal is the owner of Oakland based Wahpehpah Kitchen! She will be doing a small cooking demonstration and share the story of the Three sisters. Come join us as we learn from Chef Crystal!! EVERYONE is WELCOME, this event is FREE!
Please note that this event is capped at 300 viewers, so please be on time to ensure you can watch and ask questions for Chef Crystal over Zoom. If we reach full capacity and you are not permitted to the room, we will be livestreaming the event on our Facebook. Thanks!
|Friday November 20
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Other
|American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Online Event
http://bit.ly/INDIGETHANX20
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6625233310...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 14th, 2020 7:06 AM
