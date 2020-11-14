November 6-30, 2020

All roads lead to BAKANAL DE AFRIQUE: MI SOON COME 2020



Virtual | Bay Area | Africa | Global

Featuring, over 60 SF Bay Area creatives, and over 45 national and international artists, BdA 2020-'Mi Soon Come' will be mainly virtual and will feature:

Riveting artistic video, visual, music, sculpture, and literary works by a dynamic selection of innovative creatives, cultural producers, and masterminds exploring urban transportation

❖❖ Online releases, events, and activities, activated using several platforms

❖❖ Live “on-the-ground” socially distanced events in the Bay Area

❖❖ Live engagement on social media and everywhere

