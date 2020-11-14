November 6-30, 2020
All roads lead to BAKANAL DE AFRIQUE: MI SOON COME 2020
Virtual | Bay Area | Africa | Global
Featuring, over 60 SF Bay Area creatives, and over 45 national and international artists, BdA 2020-'Mi Soon Come' will be mainly virtual and will feature:
Riveting artistic video, visual, music, sculpture, and literary works by a dynamic selection of innovative creatives, cultural producers, and masterminds exploring urban transportation
❖❖ Online releases, events, and activities, activated using several platforms
❖❖ Live “on-the-ground” socially distanced events in the Bay Area
❖❖ Live engagement on social media and everywhere
Mash Up Yuh Brakes
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Sunday November 15
Time
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author
BdA Festival
Location Details
|
Black Cultural Zone
6955 Foothill Boulevard Oakland, CA, 94605
|
