This year, Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to San Francisco early. They want to tell everyone about their grim situation because they know they aren’t alone. Similar, urgent problems are also affecting countless others — homelessness, sickness, joblessness, you name it. It’s called climate breakdown and social chaos caused by a broken, greedy economic system.



We’re gathering at the Cable Car turnout, Powell and Market Streets, at 1:00 pm sharp. Then we’ll march with the Claus family to the Westfield Shopping Complex. We’re going to be very nice to Santa and Mrs. Claus but very naughty to “business-as-usual” considerations so the Claus family can have a tent-home while they’re here. Together, we'll demand the City of San Francisco take immediate action to help the Claus family and save our city from the coming extinction of all life forms on Earth.



So grab your Santa hat and join us! Celebrate as we raise a tent for Santa and Mrs. Claus, standing up for the children of the world!

For more event information: https://xramerica.org

