top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 11/30/2020
Goldman Environmental Prize Virtual Ceremony
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday November 30
Time 3:45 PM - 4:45 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorGoldman Environmental Foundation
Location Details
Virtual
Monday, Nov 30, 3:50pm-5pm Pacific

Goldman Environmental Prize Honors Six Environmental Heroes

The Goldman Environmental Foundation will announce six recipients of the 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize, the world's foremost award for grassroots environmental activists, on Monday, November 30.

Awarded annually to environmental heroes from each of the world's six inhabited continental regions, the Goldman Environmental Prize honors the achievements and leadership of grassroots environmental activists from around the world, inspiring all of us to take action to protect our planet.

The Prize was founded in 1989 in San Francisco by philanthropists and civic leaders Rhoda and Richard Goldman. As Richard Goldman once noted, "We'd like to leave the world a little better than we found it." In 31 years, the Prize winners have an immeasurable impact on the planet. To date, the Prize has honored 200 winners (including 87 women) from 90 nations, and has shined a light on many of the critical issues facing the Earth.

Normally, the winners are awarded the Prize in-person at a ceremony at the San Francisco Opera House in April, but this year the Prize will be awarded virtually and shared online on November 30, 2020 at 3:50 pm PST. Not coincidentally, the date also marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Richard Goldman-on November 29, 2010.

The virtual ceremony will feature host Sigourney Weaver, remarks by Danni Washington and Robert Redford, and performances by Jack Johnson and Michael Franti. The event is free to attend.

Free
For more event information: https://www.goldmanprize.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 13th, 2020 12:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 305.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code