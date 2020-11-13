Monday, Nov 30, 3:50pm-5pm Pacific



Goldman Environmental Prize Honors Six Environmental Heroes



The Goldman Environmental Foundation will announce six recipients of the 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize, the world's foremost award for grassroots environmental activists, on Monday, November 30.



Awarded annually to environmental heroes from each of the world's six inhabited continental regions, the Goldman Environmental Prize honors the achievements and leadership of grassroots environmental activists from around the world, inspiring all of us to take action to protect our planet.



The Prize was founded in 1989 in San Francisco by philanthropists and civic leaders Rhoda and Richard Goldman. As Richard Goldman once noted, "We'd like to leave the world a little better than we found it." In 31 years, the Prize winners have an immeasurable impact on the planet. To date, the Prize has honored 200 winners (including 87 women) from 90 nations, and has shined a light on many of the critical issues facing the Earth.



Normally, the winners are awarded the Prize in-person at a ceremony at the San Francisco Opera House in April, but this year the Prize will be awarded virtually and shared online on November 30, 2020 at 3:50 pm PST. Not coincidentally, the date also marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Richard Goldman-on November 29, 2010.



The virtual ceremony will feature host Sigourney Weaver, remarks by Danni Washington and Robert Redford, and performances by Jack Johnson and Michael Franti. The event is free to attend.



Free For more event information: https://www.goldmanprize.org

