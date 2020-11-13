November 18th, 2020 and November 19th, 2020 10am-12pm PST



Join us for this online event as we showcase the Essential Perspectives that reflect this new, contemporary 2020 reality - influenced by quarantine and various social justice movements. At a time of COVID-19 as well as different movements resulting from social inequities, we recognize the importance of those essential to the fabric of society: those who deliver, those who care, those who protest, and the ongoing struggle over food and shelter. The Essential Stories Film Festival will showcase films that explore the impact of these topics on communities across the globe. Films will play all day with a live, virtual online discussion between 10 AM to 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time/California Time) on both days. We are excited for this event and hope to see you all there!



Free For more event information: https://www.pluralities.org/registration

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 13th, 2020 12:02 PM