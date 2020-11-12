Wednesday, November 18 @ 2 - 3 PM PT (5 – 6 PM ET)
For the past four years, we’ve been marching, organizing millions of women voters, and mobilizing this women-led movement to defeat Trump.
We’re beyond proud of this moment, but what does it mean? What do the exit polls tell us, or not? What if Trump doesn’t concede? Where do we go from here? What else can we do?
Join Women’s Marchers on Wednesday evening for an hour-long webinar to celebrate our collective win, reflect on how we got here, understand the moment we’re in, and what is still
to come.
|Understanding the Moment: Where We've Been & Where We're Going w/ Women's March
|Date
|Wednesday November 18
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Action
|Location Details
|Online meeting / webinar
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 5:06 PM
