Rally and prepare to march to Union Square for the 'Close the Camps, Abolish ICE!' event
Trump Is Still Trying to Steal the Election!
NO! Trump/Pence OUT NOW!
In the Name of Humanity,
We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 11/14/2020
|Biden's Win Is a Very Good Thing, But the Struggle Is Far From Over
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|Powell & Market, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1496577003...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 4:39 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network