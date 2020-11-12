top
Online Socialism Forum - What’s next for the people’s movement?
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday November 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
Register here: bit.ly/fight4socialism
Speakers and discussion on organizing beyond election day and building an independent mass movement for people’s needs.

More than 70 million people voted to oust Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, and Joe Biden has now been declared the next president of the U.S.

The elections were largely a referendum on Trump and not a mass show of support for the pro-Wall Street, pro-war, and pro-policing positions of the Biden / Harris ticket. The 2020 presidential election has been the stage for racist voter suppression and intimidation, and the sabotaging of the inspiring and progressive Bernie Sanders campaign. It has been intertwined with the mass uprisings against racist police terror in a time of economic and public health crises.

What is next for the people’s movement at this critical juncture? How can we strengthen the movements for free universal healthcare, affordable housing, environmental protection, and Black lives, alongside mobilizing against the militarism and war that will continue under a Biden government?

Join us for a virtual forum to discuss how to build the movement independently of the capitalist Democratic Party, and continue the fight for socialism -- a humane, sustainable, and truly democratic system!

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2779327478977770/
124339210_10158095153122515_122300050884098356_n.jpg
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 10:57 AM
