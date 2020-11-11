

Dr. Benjamin Madley, author of An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873



We are honored to be able to present Professor Benjamin Madley at this holiday weekend Zoom meeting. In our quest to educate ourselves about American history, and after celebrating our most American holiday, Thanksgiving, it is fitting that we look closely at the history of our country, and our state in particular.



Professor Madley is Associate Professor of History at UCLA, where he writes about Native America, the United States, and colonialism in world history. Born in Redding, California, he spent much of his childhood in Karuk Country near the Oregon border where he became interested in relationships between colonizers and Indigenous peoples. He will speak about his break-through book, published by Yale University Press, An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873.



Madley describes pre-contact California before explaining how the Gold Rush stirred vigilante violence against California Indians. He narrates the rise of a state-sanctioned killing machine and the broad societal, judicial, and political support for genocide. Many participated: vigilantes, volunteer state militiamen, U.S. Army soldiers, U.S. congressmen, California governors, and others. The state and federal governments spent at least $1,700,000 on campaigns against California Indians.



This book received the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for History, the Raphael Lemkin Book Award from the Institute for the Study of Genocide, the Charles Redd Center / Phi Alpha Theta Award for the Best Book on the American West, the California Book Awards Gold Medal for Californiana, and many other awards. According to former California Governor Jerry Brown, "Madley corrects the record with his gripping story of what really happened: the actual genocide of a vibrant civilization, thousands of years in the making."



Please join us for this Zoom meeting using the link below:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87119438221?pwd=YUNnVkEwYUh2d29tWnpDamJoelo2QT09

Meeting ID: 871 1943 8221

Passcode: 025469

Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)



