Over the past several months, we’ve seen direct action tactics escalating around the world - not just in the animal rights movement, but for a number of social justice issues. However, actions on their own will not create the change we want to see.
At this month’s Online Assembly, hear from two movement trailblazers on what turns action into lasting social change.
Join Ronnie Lee, co-founder of the Animal Liberation Front, and Wayne Hsuing, co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere, for a conversation about direct action, lessons from the history of the movement (open rescue vs underground tactics, for example), and why politics must be a key part of the animal liberation movement.
Register at liberationconference.com
Information to join the Zoom call will be emailed to those who register.
The Animal Liberation Online Assembly is an ongoing virtual gathering of animal rights activists. During a time of physical distancing, stay connected and find community. Be part of a movement that is bringing people together from around the world, to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals.
The Online Assembly is the second Saturday of each month at 11am PDT (2pm EDT, 7pm GMT). Connect with activists from around the world, learn from leaders in social justice, and be part of a community for change.
Together, we will put liberation into action with our own hearts, minds, and hands.
All are welcome, including those new to activism and veganism.
Email info [at] liberationconference.com for further questions or accessibility requests. ASL interpretation is available but please email us to coordinate.
Online events are subject to our code of conduct - visit dxe.io/conduct to learn more.
|Date
|Saturday November 14
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|Zoom - Online
|
For more event information: http://liberationconference.com
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 5:08 PM
