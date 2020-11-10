Imaging Unprecedented Times: Protest, Pandemic & Essential Workers
An outdoor exhibit by Bay Area photographers of the unprecedented events of 2020.
Featuring the works of:
Abraham Menor
Andrés Alvarez
Antonio Nava
Brooke Anderson
David Bacon
Edward Ramirez
Eric Nomburg
Glenda Drew
Jesse Drew
Leopoldo Peña
Najib Joe Hakim
Sharat Lin
Sloboda Dimitrov
Susana Barron
Wear a mask, practice physical distancing and social solidarity, bring your own refreshments (optional)
Saturday, November 14, 2020
12 noon - 2 pm
Silicon Valley De-Bug
701 Lenzen Avenue, San José
Additional exhibit locations at storefronts on the south side of Santa Clara Street near 4th Street and 10th Street beginning November 14th. Details at the reception at SV De-Bug.
Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Silicon Valley De-Bug
|Date
|Saturday November 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Class Conscious Photographers
|Location Details
|
Silicon Valley De-Bug
701 Lenzen Avenue
San José, CA 95126
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 10th, 2020 8:16 PM
