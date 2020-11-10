top
Imaging Unprecedented Times: an outdoor photo exhibit
Date Saturday November 14
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorClass Conscious Photographers
Location Details
Silicon Valley De-Bug
701 Lenzen Avenue
San José, CA 95126
Imaging Unprecedented Times: Protest, Pandemic & Essential Workers

An outdoor exhibit by Bay Area photographers of the unprecedented events of 2020.

Featuring the works of:
Abraham Menor
Andrés Alvarez
Antonio Nava
Brooke Anderson
David Bacon
Edward Ramirez
Eric Nomburg
Glenda Drew
Jesse Drew
Leopoldo Peña
Najib Joe Hakim
Sharat Lin
Sloboda Dimitrov
Susana Barron

Wear a mask, practice physical distancing and social solidarity, bring your own refreshments (optional)

Saturday, November 14, 2020
12 noon - 2 pm
Silicon Valley De-Bug
701 Lenzen Avenue, San José

Additional exhibit locations at storefronts on the south side of Santa Clara Street near 4th Street and 10th Street beginning November 14th. Details at the reception at SV De-Bug.

Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Silicon Valley De-Bug
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 10th, 2020 8:16 PM
