Imaging Unprecedented Times: Protest, Pandemic & Essential Workers



An outdoor exhibit by Bay Area photographers of the unprecedented events of 2020.



Featuring the works of:

Abraham Menor

Andrés Alvarez

Antonio Nava

Brooke Anderson

David Bacon

Edward Ramirez

Eric Nomburg

Glenda Drew

Jesse Drew

Leopoldo Peña

Najib Joe Hakim

Sharat Lin

Sloboda Dimitrov

Susana Barron



Wear a mask, practice physical distancing and social solidarity, bring your own refreshments (optional)



Saturday, November 14, 2020

12 noon - 2 pm

Silicon Valley De-Bug

701 Lenzen Avenue, San José



Additional exhibit locations at storefronts on the south side of Santa Clara Street near 4th Street and 10th Street beginning November 14th. Details at the reception at SV De-Bug.



Sponsored by Class Conscious Photographers, A Working Lens Exhibition, and Silicon Valley De-Bug

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 10th, 2020 8:16 PM