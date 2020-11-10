From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSF Hospital Bosses Cutting Staffing In Middle Of Covid Pandemic!
CNA UCSF nurses and workers from AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE spoke up against the cutbacks of nurses and other staff threatening the health and safety of the workers and patients. The UCSF management, UC Regents and Governor Newsom according to the workers are continuing to put profit before patients and workers.
UCSF CNA NNU nurses, AFSCME 3299 and UPTE workers to protested on 11/10/20 the dangerous cutback of staffing in the middle of a pandemic with the growing upsurge of Covid-19 in the winter.
Nurses and other healthcare workers condemned the UCSF management, UC Regents and Governor Gavin Newsom for allowing the downsizing of the hospital and healthcare system for more profits.
They also discussed how this is a threat to the patients to get good care with understaffed nurses and staff. They reported that despite many complaints to regulatory agencies including Cal-OSHA these agencies have refused to enforce the law.
Despite the worst pandemic in 100 years Governor Newsom has refused to increase hiring of Cal-OSHA inspectors and there are less than 200 for the 18 million workers in California.
Nurses reported that there have been no physical visits of any Cal-OSHA inspectors and that the Hospital Association is running the hospital with their agenda.
