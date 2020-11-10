top
San Francisco
Indybay
Santa Cruz
UCSF Hospital Bosses Cutting Staffing In Middle Of Covid Pandemic!
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Nov 10th, 2020 6:00 PM
CNA UCSF nurses and workers from AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE spoke up against the cutbacks of nurses and other staff threatening the health and safety of the workers and patients. The UCSF management, UC Regents and Governor Newsom according to the workers are continuing to put profit before patients and workers.
UCSF Hospital Bosses Cutting Staffing In Middle Of Covid Pandemic!
CNA/AFSCME 3299/UPTE Demand Safe Staffing

UCSF CNA NNU nurses, AFSCME 3299 and UPTE workers to protested on 11/10/20 the dangerous cutback of staffing in the middle of a pandemic with the growing upsurge of Covid-19 in the winter.

Nurses and other healthcare workers condemned the UCSF management, UC Regents and Governor Gavin Newsom for allowing the downsizing of the hospital and healthcare system for more profits.

They also discussed how this is a threat to the patients to get good care with understaffed nurses and staff. They reported that despite many complaints to regulatory agencies including Cal-OSHA these agencies have refused to enforce the law.

Despite the worst pandemic in 100 years Governor Newsom has refused to increase hiring of Cal-OSHA inspectors and there are less than 200 for the 18 million workers in California.

Nurses reported that there have been no physical visits of any Cal-OSHA inspectors and that the Hospital Association is running the hospital with their agenda.

AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds

UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A&t=1s

Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

NNU/CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From
Government
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0

Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

§CNA Nurses Demanded Proper Staffing
CNA NNU nurses said that staffing cuts are putting their patients and themselves in danger and that this is the conscious policy of the management
§A CWA UPTE PA Called For Protection of Nurses and Staff
A CWA UPTE PA warned that failure to properly have enough staffing could put the patients in jeopardy
