50th ANNIVERSARY NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING
WHEN: Thursday, November 26, 2020 @ 9 PM PT (noon ET)
WHERE: Online via livestream of ceremony from Cole's Hill, Plymouth, MA
(hill above Plymouth Rock)
FB Livestream (must ask to join group): https://www.facebook.com/groups/UAINE/
Limited FB page here: https://www.facebook.com/United-American-Indians-of-New-England-UAINE-1951964364883370/
More event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2856778324541197/
Website: http://www.uaine.org
_____________________________________________________________
WHAT IS NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING?
An annual tradition since 1970, Day of Mourning is a solemn, spiritual and highly political day. Many of us fast from sundown the day before through the afternoon of that day. We are mourning our ancestors and the genocide of our peoples and the theft of our lands. NDOM is a day when we mourn, but we also feel our strength in action. Over the years, participants in Day of Mourning have buried Plymouth Rock a number of times, boarded the Mayflower replica, and placed ku klux klan sheets on the statue of William Bradford, etc.
WHEN AND WHERE IS DAY OF MOURNING?
Thursday, November 26, 2020 (U.S. "thanksgiving" day) at Cole's Hill, Plymouth, Massachusetts, 12 noon SHARP. Cole's Hill is the hill above Plymouth Rock in the Plymouth historic waterfront area.
WILL THERE BE A MARCH?
Yes, there will be a march through the historic district of Plymouth. Plymouth agreed, as part of the settlement of 10/19/98, that UAINE may march on National Day of Mourning without the need for a permit as long as we give the town advance notice.
PROGRAM
Although we very much welcome our non-Native supporters to stand with us, it is a day when only Indigenous people speak about our history and the struggles that are taking place throughout the Americas. Speakers will be by invitation only. This year's NDOM will have livestreaming from Plymouth as well as messages from Indigenous struggles in many homelands!
Please note that NDOM is not a commercial event, so we ask that people do not sell merchandise or distribute leaflets at the outdoor program. Also, we ask that you do not eat (unless you must do so for medical reasons) at the outdoor speak-out and march out of respect for the participants who are fasting. Finally, dress for the weather!
If you cannot get to Plymouth, you can watch online!
DONATIONS: Monetary donations are gratefully accepted to help defray the costs of the day and of UAINE’s many other efforts during the year: https://www.gofundme.com/f/uaine-20202021-fundraiser
FOR UPDATES: Please join and check the UAINE facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/UAINE for updates on National Day of Mourning this year. Our website uaine.org will be updated, but not as quickly or frequently.
COVID-19 has hit Indigenous communities very hard, and we want to ensure that no one gets sick from attending National Day of Mourning. Everyone must wear a mask covering their mouth and nose – no exceptions!
_____________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 11/26/2020
|50th Anniversary National Day of Mourning w/ Indigenous Leaders at Plymouth, MA
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday November 26
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|United American Indians of New England
|info [at] uaine.org
|Location Details
|Online via livestream from Plymouth, MA
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 10th, 2020 12:37 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network