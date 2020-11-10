

On November 10 the most conservative Supreme Court in history is having a hearing to determine the constitutionality of The Patient Protections & Affordable Care Act. If the Patient Protections & Affordable Care Act is overturned 100 million+ people will lose healthcare access. In a pandemic.



We will join together and share our stories of lost loved ones and our hope for an America where healthcare is a right, not a privilege. There is no movement without arts and culture to tell the story. We will bring music, song, dance, and spoken word as we lift our demand for health as a right, not a privilege. When our health is good, our quality of life also improves. Don’t mess with our healthcare access. The supreme court must know that we, the people are watching.



Join us at the steps of SCOTUS to Fight to #SaveTheACA

