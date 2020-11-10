top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 11/10/2020
#SaveTheACA Rally at Supreme Court w/ Health Care Voter (livestream)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 10
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHealth Care Voter
Location Details
Livestream recording of protest rally
Watch the recording of the protest rally here (available anytime):
https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter/videos/vb.1934191280189700/2919167191692077/?type=2&theater

On November 10 the most conservative Supreme Court in history is having a hearing to determine the constitutionality of The Patient Protections & Affordable Care Act. If the Patient Protections & Affordable Care Act is overturned 100 million+ people will lose healthcare access. In a pandemic.

We will join together and share our stories of lost loved ones and our hope for an America where healthcare is a right, not a privilege. There is no movement without arts and culture to tell the story. We will bring music, song, dance, and spoken word as we lift our demand for health as a right, not a privilege. When our health is good, our quality of life also improves. Don’t mess with our healthcare access. The supreme court must know that we, the people are watching.

Join us at the steps of SCOTUS to Fight to #SaveTheACA
sm_save_aca.jpg
original image (960x446)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 10th, 2020 9:57 AM
