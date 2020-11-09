



Host: Sunrise Movement Bay Area



Nov 10, 2020 @ 5:30 PM PT



RSVP:



Facebook Post:



Organize with Sunrise. Join the movement to fight for a Green New Deal.



The next few months are going to be a whirlwind. Our plan is to hold the government accountable and push the new administration to make sure climate stays a priority.



Now is the time to find your political organizing home. The decade of the Green New Deal starts now! It starts with us!



Join us for an hour-long call to learn about our plan to win and meet other organizers in the Bay Area. Whether you are new to the movement or you've been with us from the start, this call is for you.



