



When: Saturday, Nov. 14th @ 1 PM PT



Where: Union Square, between Geary, Powell, Post and Stockton Streets

in downtown San Francisco, CA

______________________________________________________________



SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19



https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

______________________________________________________________ San Francisco: Abolish Ice, Close the Camps, & Free Them All Rally & MarchWhen: Saturday, Nov. 14th @ 1 PM PTWhere: Union Square, between Geary, Powell, Post and Stockton Streetsin downtown San Francisco, CA______________________________________________________________SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.--Use hand sanitizer often.--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.--Avoid touching surfaces.--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakersIf you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:--Fever--Shortness of breath--Cough--Headache--Loss of smell or tasteCDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html ______________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHWAGCQBXWV/

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 9th, 2020 1:28 PM