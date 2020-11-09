San Francisco: Abolish Ice, Close the Camps, & Free Them All Rally & March
When: Saturday, Nov. 14th @ 1 PM PT
Where: Union Square, between Geary, Powell, Post and Stockton Streets
in downtown San Francisco, CA
______________________________________________________________
SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19
https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit
To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:
--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
______________________________________________________________
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 14
|Time
|1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Resistance SF
|Location Details
|
Union Square, between Geary, Powell, Post and Stockton Streets in downtown San Francisco, California
NOTE: Masks & Social Distancing
|
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHWAGCQBXWV/
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 9th, 2020 1:28 PM
