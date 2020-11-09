top
The Salish Sea Athenaeum
by Salish Sea Athenaeum
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 7:14 AM
The Salish Sea Athenaeum is now available in a new blog.
According to a 2015 Gallup Poll, 75% of Americans see widespread corruption in their government. It is not just a belief that the government is corrupt, but an actual fear of this corruption by the majority of Americans that raises the greatest concern.

A Chapman University Survey of American Fears found that: "Of the 89 potential fears the survey asked about, the one that the highest share of Americans said they were either "afraid" or "very afraid" of was federal government corruption. It was also the only fear that a majority of Americans said they shared." (Rampell 2015)

The Pew Research Center conducted a study of public trust in government between 1958 and 2019 and found that Americans' trust of their government was at a near all-time low in 2019. Only 17% of Americans today say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right "just about always" (3%) or "most of the time" (14%). (Pew Research Center 2019).

If the conclusions of these studies are true, the American government has become morass of corruption, with the majority of American citizens lacking trust in their elected officials and fearing their own government.

The Salish Sea Athenaeum contains resources to help protect yourself against a corrupt and abusive government.
https://salishseaathenaeum.blogspot.com/

https://SalishSeaAthenaeum.blogspot.com/
