top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Anti-War
Venezuelan National Assembly Elections Coming in December
by KPFA Saturday Evening News/Ann Garrison
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 9:06 PM
Venezuela's elections for its National Assembly are coming up in December.
venezuela_image.jpg
President Nicolas Maduro was elected two years ago, and Assembly members will be elected this year. Juan Guaidó, the President of the National Assembly, whom the United States tried to promote as Venezuela’s legitimate president even though he had never even run for president, is not running for Assembly again. This election takes place in the context of economic hardship caused by US sanctions, US seizure of Venezuela’s substantial oil infrastructure in the US, and the Bank of London’s seizure of its gold reserves. The US has already said it will not recognize the elections.

"Venezuela Analysis" editor Ricardo Vaz urged US supporters of Venezuela to oppose sanctions in Venezuela and elsewhere in the world and keep an eye on the elections and any dirty tricks the US might play to undermine them.
https://kpfa.org/episode/the-kpfa-evening-...
§
by KPFA Saturday Evening News/Ann Garrison
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 9:06 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (2.8MB) | Embed Audio
https://kpfa.org/episode/the-kpfa-evening-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 300.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code