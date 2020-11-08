Rally to Oppose billionaire Fred B. Craves (via his shell company, Game Changer LLC) and the city of Oakland's attempt to further gentrify West Oakland!



Game Changer LLC, the Alameda Sheriff, and the Oakland Police department are evicting homeless people in West Oakland, displacing the poorest Oaklanders in a time of global Pandemic! Game Changer is planning to develop land in Oakland to turn a profit and leave the people with nothing! Let's take the struggle to their front door!

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 8:52 PM