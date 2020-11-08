Rally to Oppose billionaire Fred B. Craves (via his shell company, Game Changer LLC) and the city of Oakland's attempt to further gentrify West Oakland!
Game Changer LLC, the Alameda Sheriff, and the Oakland Police department are evicting homeless people in West Oakland, displacing the poorest Oaklanders in a time of global Pandemic! Game Changer is planning to develop land in Oakland to turn a profit and leave the people with nothing! Let's take the struggle to their front door!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 11/16/2020
|Hey Fred! Keep Your Hands Off of The Town!!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday November 16
|Time
|5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|The United Front Against Displacement
|wewontgo [at] riseup.net
|Phone
|510-815-9978
|Location Details
|Officers of Game Changer, LLC., 750 Battery St., San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 8:52 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network