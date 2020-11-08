top
Hey Fred! Keep Your Hands Off of The Town!!
Date Monday November 16
Time 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe United Front Against Displacement
Emailwewontgo [at] riseup.net
Phone510-815-9978
Officers of Game Changer, LLC., 750 Battery St., San Francisco
Rally to Oppose billionaire Fred B. Craves (via his shell company, Game Changer LLC) and the city of Oakland's attempt to further gentrify West Oakland!

Game Changer LLC, the Alameda Sheriff, and the Oakland Police department are evicting homeless people in West Oakland, displacing the poorest Oaklanders in a time of global Pandemic! Game Changer is planning to develop land in Oakland to turn a profit and leave the people with nothing! Let's take the struggle to their front door!
For more event information: https://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement....

Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 8:52 PM
