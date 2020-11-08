top
"Bees of Grand Staircase-Escalante": Virtual Screening & Talk w/ Filmmaker Matt Kelly
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday November 12
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Online screening & discussion
"Bees of Grand Staircase-Escalante": Virtual Screening & Talk w/ Filmmaker Matt Kelly

Host: Center for Biological Diversity

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT

RSVP: https://ignite.biologicaldiversity.org/event/online-events/1616/signup

Honeybees may get all the glory, but the United States is home to about 3,600 species of native bees, with 660 of these species calling Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument home.

Join us Nov. 12 for an exclusive screening of the new documentary, "The Bees of Grand Staircase Escalante", to learn more about these amazing creatures and why we must protect this monument.

We’ll watch the 20-minute film online together and then have a discussion with filmmaker Matt Kelly from the Bee Report as well as our senior public lands campaigner Taylor McKinnon and Environmental Health director Lori Ann Burd.

Native bees and national monuments have both been subject to unprecedented threats in recent times and we’ll explore our campaigns to protect both and how you can get involved.

The 75-minute webinar starts at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You have to register to join so sign up here and then check your email for your individual link to join the webinar. (If you don’t see it, check your junk folder).

----YOUR UNIQUE REGISTRATION LINK WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU FROM ZOOM. THIS WILL BE THE LINK YOU USE TO JOIN THE CALL. PLEASE LOOK FOR IT (POSSIBLY IN SPAM) AND KEEP IT FOR YOUR RECORDS.----

----The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive.----

----This webinar will be recorded and you can find the recording the following day at http://www.savinglifeonearth.org -----
