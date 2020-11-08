



Host: Center for Biological Diversity



Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT



Honeybees may get all the glory, but the United States is home to about 3,600 species of native bees, with 660 of these species calling Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument home.



Join us Nov. 12 for an exclusive screening of the new documentary, "The Bees of Grand Staircase Escalante", to learn more about these amazing creatures and why we must protect this monument.



We’ll watch the 20-minute film online together and then have a discussion with filmmaker Matt Kelly from the Bee Report as well as our senior public lands campaigner Taylor McKinnon and Environmental Health director Lori Ann Burd.



Native bees and national monuments have both been subject to unprecedented threats in recent times and we’ll explore our campaigns to protect both and how you can get involved.



