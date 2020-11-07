Other





Thursday, November 12th @ 3 PM PT



Livestream here:



Take a good rest everyone, because our work begins again now! To secure a more stable climate and equitable communities, it will take a mass movement uniting to fight for climate, racial and economic justice for all.



Join us for the third in our series of Sierra Club mass calls, where we’ll be talking about the path towards historic climate action under a Biden-Harris administration, drilling down into the specifics of our plan to get there (hint: it involves you!), and sharing next steps for how each of us can be part of creating the change we need. All In For Climate & Communities: Where We Go From Here w/ Sierra ClubThursday, November 12th @ 3 PM PTLivestream here: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/ Take a good rest everyone, because our work begins again now! To secure a more stable climate and equitable communities, it will take a mass movement uniting to fight for climate, racial and economic justice for all.Join us for the third in our series of Sierra Club mass calls, where we’ll be talking about the path towards historic climate action under a Biden-Harris administration, drilling down into the specifics of our plan to get there (hint: it involves you!), and sharing next steps for how each of us can be part of creating the change we need. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/posts/...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 7:27 PM