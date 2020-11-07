All In For Climate & Communities: Where We Go From Here w/ Sierra Club
Thursday, November 12th @ 3 PM PT
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/
Take a good rest everyone, because our work begins again now! To secure a more stable climate and equitable communities, it will take a mass movement uniting to fight for climate, racial and economic justice for all.
Join us for the third in our series of Sierra Club mass calls, where we’ll be talking about the path towards historic climate action under a Biden-Harris administration, drilling down into the specifics of our plan to get there (hint: it involves you!), and sharing next steps for how each of us can be part of creating the change we need.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 11/12/2020
|Where We Go From Here: All In For Climate & Equitable Communities w/ Sierra Club
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday November 12
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Sierra Club
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/posts/...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 7:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network