Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
Where We Go From Here: All In For Climate & Equitable Communities w/ Sierra Club
Date Thursday November 12
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSierra Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
All In For Climate & Communities: Where We Go From Here w/ Sierra Club

Thursday, November 12th @ 3 PM PT

Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/

Take a good rest everyone, because our work begins again now! To secure a more stable climate and equitable communities, it will take a mass movement uniting to fight for climate, racial and economic justice for all.

Join us for the third in our series of Sierra Club mass calls, where we’ll be talking about the path towards historic climate action under a Biden-Harris administration, drilling down into the specifics of our plan to get there (hint: it involves you!), and sharing next steps for how each of us can be part of creating the change we need.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/posts/...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 7:27 PM
by Sierra Club
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 7:27 PM
https://www.facebook.com/SierraClub/posts/...
