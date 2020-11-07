https://thestreetspirit.org/2020/11/03/landless-not-voiceless-an-exhibition-by-unhoused-artists/
For more interest regarding the photography Needa Bee from CCC and I will be making a book of photography including original poems from the #OO tribe. That will take some time and the project will likely be exclusive to CCC and ProArts Gallery. Proceeds direct to these organizations.
Keep an eye / ear out for more events and art shows regarding #OO and the 10th Annie in the near future. [October 11th, 2021.]
Check out Daniel Arauz's book of photography from #OO.
If you are interested, type 'darin bauer,' in the search bar of indybay.org and see what I was up to for a couple of years.
Wikipedia has a fair enough take on #OO.
You can always try google images or request images from Occupy Oakland...good luck with that.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 11/ 8/2020
|Occupy Oakland Photography: Eve of 10th Anniversary
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday November 08
|Time
|12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Darin
|Location Details
|LANDLESS NOT VOICELESS. I am a guest of First They Came For The Homeless and The Concrete and Cardboard Collective whose show regarding homelessness ends on the 24th. Come join us at the Oakland ProArts Gallery.
|
For more event information: http://proartscommons.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 4:24 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network