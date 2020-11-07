top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Occupy Oakland Photography: Eve of 10th Anniversary
Date Sunday November 08
Time 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDarin
Location Details
LANDLESS NOT VOICELESS. I am a guest of First They Came For The Homeless and The Concrete and Cardboard Collective whose show regarding homelessness ends on the 24th. Come join us at the Oakland ProArts Gallery.
https://thestreetspirit.org/2020/11/03/landless-not-voiceless-an-exhibition-by-unhoused-artists/

For more interest regarding the photography Needa Bee from CCC and I will be making a book of photography including original poems from the #OO tribe. That will take some time and the project will likely be exclusive to CCC and ProArts Gallery. Proceeds direct to these organizations.

Keep an eye / ear out for more events and art shows regarding #OO and the 10th Annie in the near future. [October 11th, 2021.]

Check out Daniel Arauz's book of photography from #OO.

If you are interested, type 'darin bauer,' in the search bar of indybay.org and see what I was up to for a couple of years.

Wikipedia has a fair enough take on #OO.

You can always try google images or request images from Occupy Oakland...good luck with that.
sm_7504919850_14a46a52a1_o.jpg
original image (4592x3056)
For more event information: http://proartscommons.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 4:24 PM
