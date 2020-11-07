Suds, Snacks, and Socialism…BYO
Proud Boys Standing By:
How Does the Left Step Forward?
Views of police repression
and the threat of fascism
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 2:30-4:30 pm
Connect with https://tinyurl.com/SudSnacksStandingBy
Speakers include
Gerald Smith, Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality & State Repression
Tur-ha Ak, Community Ready Corps
A speaker about the massacre of a Communist Workers Group demonstration by a Joint KKK/ Nazi caravan
in Greensboro NC on Nov 3 1979. TBA
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change
Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information call 510-465-9414
