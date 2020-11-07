

Proud Boys Standing By:

How Does the Left Step Forward?

Views of police repression

and the threat of fascism

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 2:30-4:30 pm

Connect with



Speakers include



Gerald Smith, Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality & State Repression



Tur-ha Ak, Community Ready Corps



A speaker about the massacre of a Communist Workers Group demonstration by a Joint KKK/ Nazi caravan

in Greensboro NC on Nov 3 1979. TBA



This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change

Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

