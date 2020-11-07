Biden's Election Victory based on Labor & Black Vote by Labor's Gains & Lessons

Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 10:04 AM

It is now official; Joe Biden has been elected president, defeating an incumbent president, a difficult task. This occurred in the midst of a pandemic that claimed 239,000 lives in 8 months due to gross negligence on the part of the incumbent president, accompanied by the incumbent’s destruction of the economy so that we now have a Great Depression the same as the 1930s. In addition, while the incumbent president states “science does not know,” we have a massive climate change crisis that mandates ending fossil fuels and nuclear power and nuclear weapons in favor of renewable energy sources and peace.