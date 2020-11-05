From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
Photos from San Jose Rally to Protect the Vote
San Jose holds one of many Bay Area November 4 rallies to protect the vote
All Photos by Leo Leung / Pro Bono Photo
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network