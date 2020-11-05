



Date and time: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT



RSVP:



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just stripped gray wolves of Endangered Species Act protection across nearly all the lower 48 states. This action will slow or completely halt recovery of wolves in most of their former range.



Join this call to learn more about what this decision means, how the Center for Biological Diversity is fighting back, and what you can do to help.



The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive.



Emergency: Critical Future of Wolf Protection w/ Center for Biological DiversityDate and time: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4 p.m. PTRSVP: https://ignite.biologicaldiversity.org/event/online-events/1596/ The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service just stripped gray wolves of Endangered Species Act protection across nearly all the lower 48 states. This action will slow or completely halt recovery of wolves in most of their former range.Join this call to learn more about what this decision means, how the Center for Biological Diversity is fighting back, and what you can do to help.The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive. Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 10:45 AM