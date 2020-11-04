



Please register to receive meeting sign-in info:

On November 13th, Extinction Rebellion speakers will address “The Coming Extinction and What to do about it.”



Founded by youth in Britain in 2018, Extinction Rebellion is a global movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimize the risk of social collapse. It has spread like wildfire across the globe—our local chapter XR SF Bay is aimed at nothing less than radical system change. Our rebellion is fueled by our love for humanity and for all life on earth. Come for some truth-telling about our climate emergency and to learn how XR SF Bay is in solidarity with local organizations to affect the necessary change in our world- and how you might support or join us!



Members, Chris Conrad and Diana Strong from XR SF Bay will talk about why they joined Extinction Rebellion, and XR member Molly Arthur will give a presentation of her story of being called to be an XRebel as a journey of awakening and “going public.” The presentation will include more details on the history of XR and the work we are doing in the Bay Area.



Chris Conrad is a rising senior at Haverford College, majoring in political science. After being exposed to XR UK in London while studying abroad, he realized the scale of the threat posed by the climate crisis and joined XR to help make a difference. He plans to write his senior thesis on the emergent climate movement, and enjoys spending time in nature in his free time.



Diana Strong is an accomplished music performer, composer and instructor. Her musical background is grounded in classical piano along with a lifetime of folk music camps. She teaches accordion and piano in the East Bay. She has supported XR SF Bay with her unique skills and heart and brings her perspective as a young musician to her work.



Molly McGettigan Arthur- In looking for the roots of our current desperate times, Molly learned that the last six generations of her ancestors were implemental in their creation. The intimate and current collusion she has with white supremacy and how embedded she is in the societal structures of racism and white privilege are foundational understandings for her. She is endeavoring to address the current effects of these parts of her lineage by launching her Waking Up to Our Own History, Lineage and Legacy Initiative.

