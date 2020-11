SF Food Not Bombs has updated the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection’s list of empty and abandoned buildings through September, 2020 on this webpage: https://sffnb.org/list-of-san-francisco-empty-and-abandoned-buildings/

Please note that this list contains the addresses from the DBI database. We do not verify the buildings’ status.The next update will be in early February, 2021.If you want the complete DBI database, please contact us at sffnbvolunteers [at] riseup.net