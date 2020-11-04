Related Categories:

11/3/20 Election Results: Pres Race Undecided; Cal & S.F. Props by Labor’s Gains & Lessons

Wednesday Nov 4th, 2020 12:13 AM

Democrat Biden has presumably won California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and District of Columbia for a total of 222 Electoral College votes, with 270 being needed to win. The states certify the election by December 11, 2020. The electors for the Electoral College are chosen by state legislatures on December 8, 2020. On December 14, 2020, the electors vote and on January 6, 2021 at 1 p.m., the results are certified.