11/3/20 Election Results: Pres Race Undecided; Cal & S.F. Props
Democrat Biden has presumably won California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and District of Columbia for a total of 222 Electoral College votes, with 270 being needed to win. The states certify the election by December 11, 2020. The electors for the Electoral College are chosen by state legislatures on December 8, 2020. On December 14, 2020, the electors vote and on January 6, 2021 at 1 p.m., the results are certified.
The fact that Nazi Trump has won any votes, much less the fact that the race is close means that this country has gone backwards from the Civil Rights era of 1940-1970. Nazi Trump, who has the intellect of a 5-year-old and is obviously criminally insane, has murdered 236,000 of us in 8 months with the COVID19 pandemic with his genocidal herd immunity agenda while smashing the economy to the level of the Great Depression of the 1930s, claims that “science does not know” when it comes to the reality of climate change that is now ravaging this country mandating leaving the oil in the soil and the coal in the hole while we abolish nuclear power and nuclear weapons and switch to renewable sources of energy to save the lives of all humanity and the existence of Planet Earth, and he has appointed three Supreme Court justices who have reduced the Supreme Court to an idiot’s playpen with their anti-labor, racist, anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage, and anti-science agenda. We now have at least one Supreme Court justice who believes that life begins at fertilization and puts religion before the Constitution in violation of her oath of office! This writer can remember back to the 1956 election and can assure everyone that no one occupying the president’s office ever dared to promise, not just threaten, to destroy Social Security by eliminating the payroll tax, which will cause 65 million people to have no income whatsoever by 2023 thereby hastening our immediate demise, as Nazi Trump has done. So far, Biden is winning. If that changes, this country needs a long overdue general strike.
The following results are as of 12 a.m., November 4, 2020, which were provided from representative precincts and all vote by mail ballots submitted before election day. The counting will continue for the next 29 days, after which the election will be certified. To follow California’s election results, see https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/ To follow San Francisco’s election results, see https://sfelections.sfgov.org/november-3-2020-election-results-summary
A presidential election is simply a referendum on the economy confirming the class struggle between labor and capital that preceded it. It is not a revolution. We always ask in every presidential election if we are doing better financially than at the time of the previous presidential election, 4 years ago. If the answer is no, it is best we do not vote for the incumbent if we want our lives to improve.
In 2016, for President, the US voted 48% Democrat (65 million), 45% Republican (62 million), 1% Green (1.4 million). A total of 137 million people voted in a country that now has 225 million American citizen adults. Of the 332 million American residents now, 25% are children and 93% are American citizens.
In 2016, for President, California voted 61% Democrat, 31% Republican, 2% Green and .5% Peace & Freedom. A total of approximately 14 million people voted in a state that now has 26 million American citizen adults.
In 2016, for President, San Francisco voted 84% Democrat, 9% Republican, 2% Green and .8% Peace & Freedom. A total of approximately 414,000 people voted in a city that now has 669,680 American citizen adults.
California
Voter Registration as of October 19, 2020
From: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-statistics
Then go to: 15 Day Report on Registration by County: https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/ror/15day-gen-2020/county.pdf
In a state of 40 million people including 25% children, there are 22 million registered voters. In 2016, 14 million people voted. Registration now is: 10 million Democrat (46%), 5.3 million Republican (24%), 5.2 million No Party Preference (23%), 103,476 Peace & Freedom (.47%), 84,807 Green (.38%). The polls indicate that California will repeat the 2016 vote of 61% Democrat and 31% Republican for president.
The percentages will not vary much over the next 29 days of counting ballots, just the numerical totals. The results will be certified by December 11, 2020. As we can see by the results below, the Republican Party position is too often supported by the voters, despite the fact that they are registered Democrat which means most voters are not workingclass.
President
Democrat Biden 66% (7,258,000) Republican Trump 31% (3,424,000)
Green Hawkins .4% (43,329) Peace & Freedom LaRiva .2% (25,608)
Information on California propositions from https://ballotpedia.org/California_2020_ballot_propositions
Proposition 14: Bonds for stem cell research.
Yes 51% No 48%
Yes $16 million. Includes $1.7 million from Diabetes Research. No: 0
Major Opponent: Republican Party.
Proposition 15: Property Tax of Commercial Property to Fund Schools
Yes 48% No 51%
Yes: $63 million. Major contributions from Democratic Socialists of America PAC, Cal Teachers Association, SEIU 715 and SEIU 721.
No: $60 million. Major contributions from California Business Roundtable, Cal Taxpayers, Nextera Energy.
Major Opponent: Republican Party.
Proposition 16: Affirmative Action
Yes 44% No 55%
Yes: $20 million. Major contributions from Cal Teachers Association, ACLU, Kaiser, Blue Shield.
No.: $1.4 million. Major contributions from Students for Fair Admissions, Inc.
Major Opponent: Republican Party.
Proposition 17: Voting. Returns right to vote to those released from prison on parole
Yes 59% No 40%
Yes: $1.2 million. Major contributions from ACLU, Cal Nurses, SEIU, Carpenters Political Action Fund.
No.: 0
Major Opponent: Republican Party.
Proposition 18: Voting. Allows people who will be 18 on the general election date to also vote in the primary.
Yes 45 No 54%
Yes: $1 million. No. 0.
Proposition 19: Property Taxes
Yes 51% No 48%
Yes: $42 million. No: $395,000.
Yes: Major Contributions from Cal & National Realtors, Cal Firefighters, Op. Engineers No. 3.
Proposition 20: Prisons.
Yes 37% No 62%
Yes: $5.3 million. No: $6.9 million.
Yes: Major contributions from: Various prison guards, police and deputy sheriff organizations.
No: Major contributions from opponents of prison spending.
Supported by Republican Party.
Proposition 21: Statewide Rent Control
Yes 40% No 59%
Yes: $40 million. No: $73 million.
Yes: Major contributions from Cal Nurses, Nat’l Union of Healthcare Workers, Cal Democratic Party.
No: Major contributions from various real estate profiteers
Major opponents: Republican Party.
Proposition 22: Opposing labor’s right to organize, especially independent contractors
Yes 58% No 42%
Yes: $202 million. No: $19 million.
Yes: Major contributions from Uber, Doordash, Lyft, Postmates.
No: Major contributions from Cal Labor Federation and various labor unions.
Major Supporters: Republican Party, various police organizations, various Chambers of Commerce.
Proposition 23: Healthcare for kidney dialysis patients, ending discrimination.
Yes 35% No 64%
Yes: $8.9 million. No: $105 million.
Yes: Major contributions from SEIU Healthcare workers
No: Major contributions from various private profit dialysis clinics.
Major Opponent: Republican Party.
Proposition 24: Overriding the 2018 Consumer Privacy Act
Yes 56% No 43%
Yes: $5.9 million. No: $51,954
Yes: Major contributions from Californians for Consumer Privacy.
No: Major contributions from Consumer Federation, Cal Nurses.
Proposition 25: Replacement of Cash Bail.
Yes 45% No 54%
Yes: $14 million. No: $10 million
Yes: Major contributions from SEIU State Council.
No: Major contributions from various insurance companies.
Major Opponent: Republican Party.
San Francisco
In San Francisco, where there are 896,000 residents, including 15% children, there are 521,000 registered voters. In 2016, 414,000 voted, the most in San Francisco’s history. Registration now is: 325,000 Democrat (62%), 140,000 No Party Preference (27%), 34,000 Republican (6%), 2,659 Green (.51%), 1,605 Peace & Freedom (.31%). In 2016, 85% (345,084) voted for Democrat Clinton and 9% (37,000) voted for Republican Trump. The Democrats are expected to do at least as well this year.
The finances of the candidates and campaigns may be found at:
https://sfethics.org/ethics/2020/08/campaign-finance-dashboards-november-3-2020-election.html
So far, the San Francisco Elections Department has counted 352,398 ballots, including 321,880 vote by mail ballots. The percentages will not vary much over the next 29 days of counting ballots, just the numerical totals.
Democrat Biden 86% (300,525), Republican Trump 11% (41,505, up from 37,000 in 2016 in so-called “progressive” San Francisco, thanks to the influx of rich people to San Francisco)
Green Hawkins .57% (1,980) Peace & Freedom LaRiva .32% (1,108)
Proposition A: Bond 66+2/3 vote to pass. Health, Homelessness, Parks and Streets.
Yes 71% No 28%
Proposition B: Charter Amendment 50% +1 vote to pass. Creates Department of Sanitation and Streets and Sanitation and Streets Commission, plus a Public Works Commission to oversee the Department of Public Works.
Yes 60% No 39%
Proposition C: Charter Amendment 50% +1 vote to pass. Removing Citizenship Requirement for Members of City Bodies. They will just have to be of legal voting age.
Yes 54% No 45%
Proposition D: Charter Amendment 50% +1 vote to pass. Sheriff oversight. Creates Sheriff’s Department Oversight Board overseeing an Office of Inspector General to investigate complaints of non-criminal misconduct by employees and contractors of the Sheriff’s Department and in-custody deaths.
Yes 67% No 32%
Proposition E: Charter Amendment 50% +1 vote to pass. Police staffing. Removes the 25 year old contrived minimum staffing level of police and requires the Police Department to submit a report and recommendation every 2 years for staffing levels to the Police Commission which approves the Police Department budget.
Yes 71% No 28%
Proposition F: Charter Amendment 50% +1 vote to pass. Business tax overhaul.
Yes 68% No 31%
Proposition G: Charter Amendment 50% +1 vote to pass. Youth voting in local elections. Allows 16 & 17 year olds to vote in Municipal elections
Yes 50% No 49%
Proposition H: Ordinance. 50% +1 vote to pass. Neighborhood commercial districts and city permitting.
Yes 61% No 38%
Proposition I: Ordinance. 50% +1 vote to pass. Real estate transfer tax. A higher tax on the sale of a property worth $10 million or more.
Yes 57% No 42%
Proposition J: Ordinance. 50% +1 vote to pass. Parcel tax for SF School District. Replaces tax of 2018. Does not raise current taxes.
Yes 74% No 25%
Proposition K: Ordinance. 50% +1 vote to pass. Affordable housing authorization.
Yes 74% No 25%
Proposition L: Ordinance. 50% +1 vote to pass. Overpaid Executive Tax.
Yes 65% No 34%
Proposition RR: District measure. 66-2/3% vote to pass. Caltrain’s regressive sales tax on the workingclass.
Yes 73% No 26%
