IMD Path and Quick Test Now Launch Antioch COVID Testing Site
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact
Contact Name: Niko Tzoumbas
Email Address: nikoatz [at] imdpath.com
Website: http://www.QuickTestNow.com
IMD Path and Quick Test Now Launch Antioch COVID Testing Site
Antioch, CA - November 3rd, 2020 -- Berkeley-based IMD Path and QuickTestNow.com have partnered to launch a COVID testing site in Antioch, California to better serve residents in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, and Oakley.
IMD Path offers CDC approved PCR testing protocol in support of accurate high-quality testing needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections. QuickTestNow.com is an expert in specimen collection and patient triage.
IMD Path's IT team has developed a robust reporting system to mitigate the complex needs for State Reporting protocols and patient report access.
“We anticipate an increase in the need for accurate testing during the holidays and hope to help open up more testing slots to local residents”, said Dr. Michael J. Zizmor, Medical Director of Quick Test Now.
The clinic which opens at 1001 Fitzuren Rd in Antioch, Saturday, November 7th will provide scheduled appointments Saturdays thru Wednesdays and 24-48 hour turnaround on test results.
Testing is available free of charge for patients with and without insurance. Patients without insurance will be covered under HSRA’s uninsured patient program provided with funding from the Federal Government. Insured patients will need to bring their insurance card to access our services.
Patients are able to schedule appointments online by visiting http://www.QuickTestNow.com.
