top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
IMD Path and Quick Test Now Launch Antioch COVID Testing Site
by QuickTestNow
Tuesday Nov 3rd, 2020 10:41 PM
IMD Path and Quick Test Now launch a COVID testing site in Antioch, California.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact

Contact Name: Niko Tzoumbas

Email Address: nikoatz [at] imdpath.com

Website: http://www.QuickTestNow.com

IMD Path and Quick Test Now Launch Antioch COVID Testing Site

Antioch, CA - November 3rd, 2020 -- Berkeley-based IMD Path and QuickTestNow.com have partnered to launch a COVID testing site in Antioch, California to better serve residents in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, and Oakley.

IMD Path offers CDC approved PCR testing protocol in support of accurate high-quality testing needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections. QuickTestNow.com is an expert in specimen collection and patient triage.

IMD Path's IT team has developed a robust reporting system to mitigate the complex needs for State Reporting protocols and patient report access.

“We anticipate an increase in the need for accurate testing during the holidays and hope to help open up more testing slots to local residents”, said Dr. Michael J. Zizmor, Medical Director of Quick Test Now.

The clinic which opens at 1001 Fitzuren Rd in Antioch, Saturday, November 7th will provide scheduled appointments Saturdays thru Wednesdays and 24-48 hour turnaround on test results.

Testing is available free of charge for patients with and without insurance. Patients without insurance will be covered under HSRA’s uninsured patient program provided with funding from the Federal Government. Insured patients will need to bring their insurance card to access our services.

Patients are able to schedule appointments online by visiting http://www.QuickTestNow.com.

For more information on this Press Release:

Niko Tzoumbas
nikoatz [at] imdpath.com
http://www.QuickTestNow.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code