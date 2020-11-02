From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Gayle McLaughlin for Richmond City Council
Photo of Gayle McLaughlin
Gayle McLaughlin for Richmond City Council
By Lynda Carson - November 2, 2020
Progressive activist Gayle McLaughlin, former Mayor of Richmond, and City Council member is a strong supporter of tenant's rights!
Gayle was instrumental and directly involved in bringing a ballot measure to the voters to protect Richmond's tenants against unjust evictions and unfair rent increases which was passed into law despite the struggle against the notorious California Apartment Association, and their efforts to defeat the ballot measure.
For those of you in Richmond that may not have voted yet, please feel free to give your vote for Gayle McLaughlin in District 5.
And while your at it, give a vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to help defeat the evil Trump regime! Your vote can help to serve an EVICTION NOTICE to the impeached President Donald J. Trump at the White House!
For those of you who vote for Joe Biden and offer your support, your in good company with actress Jane Fonda, and actor Dustin Hoffman, and actress Barbra Streisand, in addition to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cher, Michelle Kwan, Dwayne Johnson, Sam Elliot, Ariana Grande, and famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio!
See the message I received earlier today from former Mayor and City Council member Gayle McLaughlin further below who I support for the City Council of Richmond!
I hope you get out the vote for her!
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Dear friends,
If you have not voted yet: please VOTE. Democracy needs you!
Vote for who you think is best, but VOTE!
For those who live in Richmond, CA District 5, please consider voting for me, Gayle McLaughlin for Richmond City Council. If you are voting at the polls tomorrow, you can vote at any polling place in Contra Costa County...polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Below are the District 5 polling places:
Stege Elementary School, 4949 Cypress Ave.
Easter Hill Methodist Church, 3911 Cutting Blvd
Marina Bay Harbor Master Building, 1340 Marina Way S
Richmond Annex Senior Center, 5801 Huntington Ave
Richmond Korean Baptist Church, 5711 Jefferson Ave
If you live in Richmond District 1, please consider voting for Melvin Willis
If you live in Richmond District 6, please consider voting for Claudia Jimenez
Also, please consider voting for Norman La Force for East Bay Regional Park District Ward 1, Director.
Thank you to everyone for voting!
In solidarity,
Gayle
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Gayle McLaughlin
Candidate for Richmond City Council District 5
GayleforRichmond.org
(510) 929-2200
>>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - November 2, 2020
Progressive activist Gayle McLaughlin, former Mayor of Richmond, and City Council member is a strong supporter of tenant's rights!
Gayle was instrumental and directly involved in bringing a ballot measure to the voters to protect Richmond's tenants against unjust evictions and unfair rent increases which was passed into law despite the struggle against the notorious California Apartment Association, and their efforts to defeat the ballot measure.
For those of you in Richmond that may not have voted yet, please feel free to give your vote for Gayle McLaughlin in District 5.
And while your at it, give a vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to help defeat the evil Trump regime! Your vote can help to serve an EVICTION NOTICE to the impeached President Donald J. Trump at the White House!
For those of you who vote for Joe Biden and offer your support, your in good company with actress Jane Fonda, and actor Dustin Hoffman, and actress Barbra Streisand, in addition to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cher, Michelle Kwan, Dwayne Johnson, Sam Elliot, Ariana Grande, and famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio!
See the message I received earlier today from former Mayor and City Council member Gayle McLaughlin further below who I support for the City Council of Richmond!
I hope you get out the vote for her!
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Dear friends,
If you have not voted yet: please VOTE. Democracy needs you!
Vote for who you think is best, but VOTE!
For those who live in Richmond, CA District 5, please consider voting for me, Gayle McLaughlin for Richmond City Council. If you are voting at the polls tomorrow, you can vote at any polling place in Contra Costa County...polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Below are the District 5 polling places:
Stege Elementary School, 4949 Cypress Ave.
Easter Hill Methodist Church, 3911 Cutting Blvd
Marina Bay Harbor Master Building, 1340 Marina Way S
Richmond Annex Senior Center, 5801 Huntington Ave
Richmond Korean Baptist Church, 5711 Jefferson Ave
If you live in Richmond District 1, please consider voting for Melvin Willis
If you live in Richmond District 6, please consider voting for Claudia Jimenez
Also, please consider voting for Norman La Force for East Bay Regional Park District Ward 1, Director.
Thank you to everyone for voting!
In solidarity,
Gayle
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Gayle McLaughlin
Candidate for Richmond City Council District 5
GayleforRichmond.org
(510) 929-2200
>>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network