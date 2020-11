Photo of Gayle McLaughlin

Gayle McLaughlin for Richmond City CouncilBy Lynda Carson - November 2, 2020Progressive activist Gayle McLaughlin, former Mayor of Richmond, and City Council member is a strong supporter of tenant's rights!Gayle was instrumental and directly involved in bringing a ballot measure to the voters to protect Richmond's tenants against unjust evictions and unfair rent increases which was passed into law despite the struggle against the notorious California Apartment Association, and their efforts to defeat the ballot measure.For those of you in Richmond that may not have voted yet, please feel free to give your vote for Gayle McLaughlin in District 5.And while your at it, give a vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to help defeat the evil Trump regime! Your vote can help to serve an EVICTION NOTICE to the impeached President Donald J. Trump at the White House!For those of you who vote for Joe Biden and offer your support, your in good company with actress Jane Fonda, and actor Dustin Hoffman, and actress Barbra Streisand, in addition to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cher, Michelle Kwan, Dwayne Johnson, Sam Elliot, Ariana Grande, and famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio! See the message I received earlier today from former Mayor and City Council member Gayle McLaughlin further below who I support for the City Council of Richmond!I hope you get out the vote for her!Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com Dear friends,If you have not voted yet: please VOTE. Democracy needs you!Vote for who you think is best, but VOTE!For those who live in Richmond, CA District 5, please consider voting for me, Gayle McLaughlin for Richmond City Council. If you are voting at the polls tomorrow, you can vote at any polling place in Contra Costa County...polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Below are the District 5 polling places:Stege Elementary School, 4949 Cypress Ave.Easter Hill Methodist Church, 3911 Cutting BlvdMarina Bay Harbor Master Building, 1340 Marina Way SRichmond Annex Senior Center, 5801 Huntington AveRichmond Korean Baptist Church, 5711 Jefferson AveIf you live in Richmond District 1, please consider voting for Melvin WillisIf you live in Richmond District 6, please consider voting for Claudia JimenezAlso, please consider voting for Norman La Force for East Bay Regional Park District Ward 1, Director.Thank you to everyone for voting!In solidarity,Gayle~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Gayle McLaughlinCandidate for Richmond City Council District 5GayleforRichmond.org(510) 929-2200>>>>>>>>