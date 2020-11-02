"2040: The Regeneration" Film Screening and Q&A w/ Director Damon Gameau
Hosted by One Earth Film Fest and Gorton Community Center.
Date and Time: Thu, November 5, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2040-the-regeneration-virtual-screening-discussion-tickets-127395083123
The documentary "2040: The Regeneration" is a story of hope that looks at the very real possibility that humanity could reverse global warming and improve the lives of every living thing in the process. It is a positive vision of what ‘could be’, instead of the dystopian future we are so often warned about.
Motivated by concerns about the planet that his 4-year-old daughter would inherit, award-winning director Damon Gameau embarked on a global journey to meet innovators and change-makers in the areas of economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, education and sustainability.
Come join this FREE virtual screening of Director Gameau's film.
|"2040: The Regeneration" Film Screening and Q&A w/ Director on Hope During Climate Change
|Thursday November 05
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Screening
|One Earth Film Festival
|Virtual film screening
