



Hosted by One Earth Film Fest and Gorton Community Center.



Date and Time: Thu, November 5, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM PST



RSVP:



The documentary "2040: The Regeneration" is a story of hope that looks at the very real possibility that humanity could reverse global warming and improve the lives of every living thing in the process. It is a positive vision of what ‘could be’, instead of the dystopian future we are so often warned about.



Motivated by concerns about the planet that his 4-year-old daughter would inherit, award-winning director Damon Gameau embarked on a global journey to meet innovators and change-makers in the areas of economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, education and sustainability.



Come join this FREE virtual screening of Director Gameau's film.



