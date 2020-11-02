top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections
Manu Koenig has not been honest about Civinomics
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
In campaign materials, Manu Koenig has misrepresented his experience as CEO of Civinomics. Koenig, who is running for Santa Cruz County Supervisor in the First District, has stated on his campaign website that Civinomics was an "online voting platform" and that the company was retained in the past by the City of Santa Cruz simply to "conduct surveys". The truth is, the company was hired by the City in 2011 to actively market and promote a proposal to build a water desalination plant on the westside. Additionally, social media posts show that Civinomics, which was originally named Greenocracy, had advocated for desalination before being retained by the City. (Photo: Snapshot of Manu Koenig's campaign website.)
sm_manu-koenig-santa-cruz-county-supervisor-district-one-campaign-website-civinomics.jpg
original image (1744x1093)

The City's desalination proposal was eventually rejected by voters.

Paul Gratz, one of the leaders of Desal Alternatives, the group that defeated the proposal, recently wrote a letter to the Santa Cruz Sentinel that questions the transparency of Koenig's campaign for Supervisor:

"Manu Koenig claims transparency; however, when carefully reviewing his experience and record, there is a significant omission. He developed a controversial research project for the City of Santa Cruz by Civinomics, a polling and political strategy company co-founded by Koenig and Robert Singleton. In 2011, Civinomics was retained by the city to conduct outreach and marketing related to the proposed construction of a regional desalination plant. At the same time, opponents of the plant mounted a grassroots petition campaign to guarantee the right to vote on desalination. Despite City Council opposition to the campaign, voters overwhelmingly passed Ballot Measure P in 2012. Subsequently, the city decided to shelve desalination. Primetime TV ads, pricey signs and mailers, deceptive social media marketing, and anti-Semitic cartoons — don’t be bamboozled by Koenig and his supporters."

Civinomics/Greenocracy was founded in 2011 by Koenig and his partner Robert Singleton, who is now the Director of the Santa Cruz Business Council. Greenocracy's Twitter account describes the business: "We are a Civic Engagement Platform that crowdsources solutions to political problems through online voting. We believe in digital democracy." In November of 2011, Greenocracy shared a more nuanced definition of their company: "Our platform crowdsources answers to political problems through a user-driven, iterative gaming process that generates rich data for clients."

Greenocracy first advocated on social media for desalination in May of 2011, and Singleton wrote a pro-desalination blog post in December of 2011 (see photos). In September of 2011, Greenocracy was retained by the City of Santa Cruz's "scwd2" Desalination Program to educate the public on the proposed desalination plant. Greenocracy developed an iPad interview tool to conduct the marketing and community outreach campaign. The iPad wasn't just used to poll community members, it also displayed programming to convince individuals a desalination plant was needed.

After the results of the campaign were compiled and submitted to the City, the Desalination Task Force wrote on March 21, 2012 that, "the iPad interview tool has proven to be an effective method of gathering information because it serves the dual purpose of educating and interviewing people at the same time."

Also included in the materials presented to the City was an essay titled "New Ways to Engage the Community: iPad Tablets Encourage Input via Interactive Experience." which was authored by Robert Singleton, Melanie Mow Schumacher of the Soquel Creek Water District, and Mark Millan, of Data Instincts Public Outreach Consultants. The essay included a passage that described the function of the public outreach campaign:

"The City of Santa Cruz Water Department (SCWD) and Soquel Creek Water District (SqCWD), partnering together as scwd2, are considering seawater desalination as a supplemental source to their current water supply portfolios. Historically, the local community is extremely politically active. There is organized and focused opposition against the potential development of desalination as a supplemental water supply. From the agencies’ perspectives, most water conservation measures have been exhausted, surface and groundwater resources have been overtaxed, and reclamation has limited application; leaving few alternatives to the proposed desalination project. This intrepid resistance to a proposed project that has already undergone several years of planning and technical evaluation has sparked a heated debate within the community that is becoming increasingly more emotional."

§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_1-greenocracy-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (919x155)
§Greenocracy shares the City of Santa Cruz desalination website
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_2-greenocracy-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (918x188)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_3-greenocracy-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (923x181)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_4-greenocracy-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (919x191)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
5-civinomics-desalination.jpg
§Pro-desal blog post by Robert Singleton
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_6-civinomics-desalination-robert-singleton.jpg
original image (1215x329)
§Comment on pro-desal blog post by Robert Singleton
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_7-civinomics-desalination-robert-singleton.jpg
original image (1209x419)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_8-greenocracy-civinomics.jpg
original image (917x176)
§Desalination Task Force Agenda Report on Civinomics Outreach
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_9-greenocracy-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (937x1158)
"The iPad interview tool has proven to be an effective method of gathering information because it serves the dual purpose of educating and interviewing people at the same time."
§"New Ways to Engage the Community: iPad Tablets Encourage Input via Interactive Experience"
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_10-greenocracy-civinomics-desalination-robert-singleton.jpg
original image (973x1206)
"The City of Santa Cruz Water Department (SCWD) and Soquel Creek Water District (SqCWD), partnering together as scwd2, are considering seawater desalination as a supplemental source to their current water supply portfolios. Historically, the local community is extremely politically active. There is organized and focused opposition against the potential development of desalination as a supplemental water supply. From the agencies’ perspectives, most water conservation measures have been exhausted, surface and groundwater resources have been overtaxed, and reclamation has limited application; leaving few alternatives to the proposed desalination project. This intrepid resistance to a proposed project that has already undergone several years of planning and technical evaluation has sparked a heated debate within the community that is becoming increasingly more emotional."
§"New Ways to Engage the Community: iPad Tablets Encourage Input via Interactive Experience"
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_11-greenocracy-civinomics-desalination-robert-singleton.jpg
original image (1306x450)
Conclusion.
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_12-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (778x718)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_13-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (777x765)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
14-civinomics-desalination.jpg
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_15--civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (769x1088)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_16-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (778x525)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_17-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (787x910)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_18-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (936x188)
§
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:54 PM
sm_19-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (792x1011)
§Civinomics post
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:56 PM
20-civinomics-desalination.jpg
Civinomics post
§Civinomics post: Grand Jury Report, "Desalination is Only Viable Option"
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:57 PM
sm_21-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (778x547)
Civinomics post
§Civinomics post
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 1:59 PM
sm_22-civinomics-desalination.jpg
original image (784x758)
Civinomics post
§Greenocracy
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 2:00 PM
sm_greenocracy.jpg
original image (916x1236)
Greenocracy
§Civinomics post
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 2:14 PM
sm_decinzo-cartoon--civinomics-desalination-manu-koenig.jpg
original image (790x775)
Civinomics post
§Desal Task Force Documents
by Santa Cruz News Network
Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 2:43 PM
completepacket.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (2.5MB)
The full documents submitted to the city (that are referenced in this article) can be found in this Desal Task Force packet from 2012.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code