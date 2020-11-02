Is Trump failing in the fight against the pandemic and the shattered economy? by Joachim Bischoff

Monday Nov 2nd, 2020 10:29 AM

The politically triggered lockdown to combat the pandemic caused 22 million people to lose their jobs abruptly in spring. The subsequent easing of restrictions during the summer months brought back a large part of these jobs, but by no means all of them. The recovery in the USA is clearly losing momentum. Employment growth is slowing down.