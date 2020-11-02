From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Is Trump failing in the fight against the pandemic and the shattered economy?
The politically triggered lockdown to combat the pandemic caused 22 million people to lose their jobs abruptly in spring. The subsequent easing of restrictions during the summer months brought back a large part of these jobs, but by no means all of them. The recovery in the USA is clearly losing momentum. Employment growth is slowing down.
Trump's re-election is on the brink
"It's the economy …"
by Joachim Bischoff
[This article published on Oct 10, 2020 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.sozialismus.de/kommentare_analysen/detail/artikel/trumps-wiederwahl-steht-auf-der-kippe/.]
Shortly before the presidential election in the USA, the recovery on the labor market is running out of steam. After a dramatic economic slump in March and April, the labor market recovered strongly in May and June as many companies called back their employees* after business restrictions were lifted.
This process slowed down in the following months, as the spread of the pandemic in many regions of the United States led to a further slowdown in business activity. The incidence of infection in the USA had temporarily decreased, but then increased massively again. Experts believe that this is due to a hasty relaxation of the corona restrictions.
In the election year 2020, US President Donald Trump urged a rapid return to normality in order to revive the economy. Although more than half a million jobs were created nationwide in September, the rate of increase has slowed noticeably recently: Almost five million jobs were created in June, and between one and two million in July and August.
At 7.9% for September, the unemployment rate in the U.S. is at its highest level since 1948 in the run-up to a presidential election. Figures on the development of the labor market in October will not be published until after the election in early November.
Over 22 million jobs were lost as a result of the corona pandemic. Despite the recovery, the labor market has made up only half of the losses since February. Initially, many companies hired people again just as quickly as they had cut back during the lockdown phases. But more and more companies are running into new difficulties due to the renewed high incidence of infection.
The entertainment company Disney wants to cut about 28,000 jobs, mainly in the US amusement parks. Marathon Petroleum, the country's largest oil processor, wants to part with 12% of its workforce, and the chemical company Dow wants to cut 6% of its jobs. Because of the uncertainty about further corona aid, the airlines American Airlines and United Airlines want to send 32,000 employees* on forced leave.
At the beginning of October, more than 800,000 citizens* again applied for unemployment assistance. In the week up to October 3, the number of new applications was around 840,000. These indicators are the only indication for an evaluation of the short-term trends on the US labor market. Another warning signal concerns the number of people who are withdrawing completely from the labor market: In September alone, there were almost 700,000 people. The lion's share of dropouts are women.
In the week to September 19, 25.5 million people received unemployment assistance, according to the Department of Labor. The central bank Federal Reserve (Fed) assumes that the unemployment rate is de facto 10 to 11 %. The Fed therefore advocates extending federal aid to the unemployed. Most recently, household incomes and, as a result, consumer spending in the USA fell after government subsidies for unemployment benefits expired. If further aid money were to fail to materialize, many American private households and companies, from restaurants to hotels, casinos, cinemas, theater and concert organizers to airlines, would continue to run into financial difficulties in the coming weeks.
U.S. President Donald Trump initially had the government and his Republican Party not to negotiate with the Democrats about another Corona aid package until after the election. In return, Trump promised on Twitter that there would be a major economic stimulus package immediately after his election victory.
Trump complained that the Democratic leader in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, was not prepared to compromise. His side had a package of 1.6 trillion dollars. US dollar package. But the Democrats insisted on 2.4 trillion, he claimed. Pelosi condemned Trump's announcement. He was showing his "true face" and putting his political interests above those of the country. He denied poor children, the unemployed and hard-working families desperately needed help.
Since March, the US Congress has already passed economic stimulus packages with a volume of around three trillion dollars. US dollar, which corresponds to more than 10% of economic output. These aid measures went mainly to companies and private households - in the form of reduced-interest loans and cash checks for families with low and middle incomes. A second package was initially planned to follow, but the two sides were unable to reach agreement before the summer break.
For weeks, the two parties have been arguing about a further aid package to finance the expired supplementary payments to unemployment benefits, further support for companies and also for federal states particularly affected by the crisis. Among the most controversial points were, for example, state-financed allowances for clinic employees*, subsidies for rents and food checks for low-income citizens* and additional funds for the postal service for handling postal votes.
The Republicans, who control the White House and the Senate, have a smaller stimulus package in mind. The Democrats, who have a majority in the House of Representatives, want a comprehensive package that will also help states and municipalities that have suffered major revenue losses due to the Corona pandemic.
The head of the Fed, Powell, had earlier made a public appeal to Democrats and Republicans to conclude negotiations on a new package of aid for businesses and consumers. Should an agreement fail, the consequences for the economy could be dramatic.
First, US President Trump announced the end of negotiations on a new Corona aid package, hours later he corrected this decision. The measures that the Democrats are proposing and that Trump, like the Republican Party, wants to adopt are undoubtedly necessary and popular. They include the continuation of the $600 per week unemployment benefit grants - a measure that has been extremely well received, especially in the voter-changing states that are crucial to the election. This also applies to the aid for clammy municipalities and federal states demanded by Democrats.
In the meantime, talks between the government and the Democrats on further state aid to overcome the Corona crisis have resumed. "Now they are starting to run," Trump announced on Fox Business News. There was a good chance of an agreement, Nancy Pelosi also spoke of progress in the negotiations. While Trump's economic advisor Larry Kudlow discussed separate, targeted packages, including a support pact for the massively stricken airlines, Pelosi called for more comprehensive aid measures in a comprehensive package. State aid for the airlines could only be provided in conjunction with a guaranteed comprehensive aid package.
Whether the negotiations can be brought to a conclusion in the remaining weeks before the election is still open. Trump's political actions are not convincing. Four weeks before the election he is behind Joe Biden in most polls and the American economy is not running smoothly despite all the propaganda. This could cost the Republicans and Trump considerable votes. In the past, parts of the electorate* have withdrawn support from the incumbent president and his parties in disappointing economic times. The announcement of a large economic stimulus package, which is to be realized only after his victory, will not convince the hard-working Americans and small businesses.
Trump initially wanted the Republican party to focus "fully" on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Certainly, the expansion of the right-wing conservative majority in the Supreme Court is also an important aspect for many voters* (see the article by Friedrich Steinfeld, Dangerous Conflict in the U.S. Election Campaign on this website), but securing the economic framework for social control of the pandemic and a consolidation of the U.S. economy is essential for the outcome of the election.
Fed President Jerome Powell rightly stressed that the US economy urgently needs further support from fiscal and monetary policy in order to continue the current recovery at the same pace. To have broken off negotiations so close to the elections could prove to be a serious mistake for Trump. Correcting this step cannot blur the bad impression.
The state of the economy is rightly considered the most important factor influencing the re-election or de-election of an American president. Voters* tend to blame the leader in the Oval Office for their personal situation in the labor market and the economic situation in general. The power of the incumbent president during and after his corona illness cannot hide the fact that neither he nor the Republican leadership has a concept for shaping the future.
Trump's re-election is on the brink
"It's the economy …"
by Joachim Bischoff
[This article published on Oct 10, 2020 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.sozialismus.de/kommentare_analysen/detail/artikel/trumps-wiederwahl-steht-auf-der-kippe/.]
Shortly before the presidential election in the USA, the recovery on the labor market is running out of steam. After a dramatic economic slump in March and April, the labor market recovered strongly in May and June as many companies called back their employees* after business restrictions were lifted.
This process slowed down in the following months, as the spread of the pandemic in many regions of the United States led to a further slowdown in business activity. The incidence of infection in the USA had temporarily decreased, but then increased massively again. Experts believe that this is due to a hasty relaxation of the corona restrictions.
In the election year 2020, US President Donald Trump urged a rapid return to normality in order to revive the economy. Although more than half a million jobs were created nationwide in September, the rate of increase has slowed noticeably recently: Almost five million jobs were created in June, and between one and two million in July and August.
At 7.9% for September, the unemployment rate in the U.S. is at its highest level since 1948 in the run-up to a presidential election. Figures on the development of the labor market in October will not be published until after the election in early November.
Over 22 million jobs were lost as a result of the corona pandemic. Despite the recovery, the labor market has made up only half of the losses since February. Initially, many companies hired people again just as quickly as they had cut back during the lockdown phases. But more and more companies are running into new difficulties due to the renewed high incidence of infection.
The entertainment company Disney wants to cut about 28,000 jobs, mainly in the US amusement parks. Marathon Petroleum, the country's largest oil processor, wants to part with 12% of its workforce, and the chemical company Dow wants to cut 6% of its jobs. Because of the uncertainty about further corona aid, the airlines American Airlines and United Airlines want to send 32,000 employees* on forced leave.
At the beginning of October, more than 800,000 citizens* again applied for unemployment assistance. In the week up to October 3, the number of new applications was around 840,000. These indicators are the only indication for an evaluation of the short-term trends on the US labor market. Another warning signal concerns the number of people who are withdrawing completely from the labor market: In September alone, there were almost 700,000 people. The lion's share of dropouts are women.
In the week to September 19, 25.5 million people received unemployment assistance, according to the Department of Labor. The central bank Federal Reserve (Fed) assumes that the unemployment rate is de facto 10 to 11 %. The Fed therefore advocates extending federal aid to the unemployed. Most recently, household incomes and, as a result, consumer spending in the USA fell after government subsidies for unemployment benefits expired. If further aid money were to fail to materialize, many American private households and companies, from restaurants to hotels, casinos, cinemas, theater and concert organizers to airlines, would continue to run into financial difficulties in the coming weeks.
U.S. President Donald Trump initially had the government and his Republican Party not to negotiate with the Democrats about another Corona aid package until after the election. In return, Trump promised on Twitter that there would be a major economic stimulus package immediately after his election victory.
Trump complained that the Democratic leader in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, was not prepared to compromise. His side had a package of 1.6 trillion dollars. US dollar package. But the Democrats insisted on 2.4 trillion, he claimed. Pelosi condemned Trump's announcement. He was showing his "true face" and putting his political interests above those of the country. He denied poor children, the unemployed and hard-working families desperately needed help.
Since March, the US Congress has already passed economic stimulus packages with a volume of around three trillion dollars. US dollar, which corresponds to more than 10% of economic output. These aid measures went mainly to companies and private households - in the form of reduced-interest loans and cash checks for families with low and middle incomes. A second package was initially planned to follow, but the two sides were unable to reach agreement before the summer break.
For weeks, the two parties have been arguing about a further aid package to finance the expired supplementary payments to unemployment benefits, further support for companies and also for federal states particularly affected by the crisis. Among the most controversial points were, for example, state-financed allowances for clinic employees*, subsidies for rents and food checks for low-income citizens* and additional funds for the postal service for handling postal votes.
The Republicans, who control the White House and the Senate, have a smaller stimulus package in mind. The Democrats, who have a majority in the House of Representatives, want a comprehensive package that will also help states and municipalities that have suffered major revenue losses due to the Corona pandemic.
The head of the Fed, Powell, had earlier made a public appeal to Democrats and Republicans to conclude negotiations on a new package of aid for businesses and consumers. Should an agreement fail, the consequences for the economy could be dramatic.
First, US President Trump announced the end of negotiations on a new Corona aid package, hours later he corrected this decision. The measures that the Democrats are proposing and that Trump, like the Republican Party, wants to adopt are undoubtedly necessary and popular. They include the continuation of the $600 per week unemployment benefit grants - a measure that has been extremely well received, especially in the voter-changing states that are crucial to the election. This also applies to the aid for clammy municipalities and federal states demanded by Democrats.
In the meantime, talks between the government and the Democrats on further state aid to overcome the Corona crisis have resumed. "Now they are starting to run," Trump announced on Fox Business News. There was a good chance of an agreement, Nancy Pelosi also spoke of progress in the negotiations. While Trump's economic advisor Larry Kudlow discussed separate, targeted packages, including a support pact for the massively stricken airlines, Pelosi called for more comprehensive aid measures in a comprehensive package. State aid for the airlines could only be provided in conjunction with a guaranteed comprehensive aid package.
Whether the negotiations can be brought to a conclusion in the remaining weeks before the election is still open. Trump's political actions are not convincing. Four weeks before the election he is behind Joe Biden in most polls and the American economy is not running smoothly despite all the propaganda. This could cost the Republicans and Trump considerable votes. In the past, parts of the electorate* have withdrawn support from the incumbent president and his parties in disappointing economic times. The announcement of a large economic stimulus package, which is to be realized only after his victory, will not convince the hard-working Americans and small businesses.
Trump initially wanted the Republican party to focus "fully" on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Certainly, the expansion of the right-wing conservative majority in the Supreme Court is also an important aspect for many voters* (see the article by Friedrich Steinfeld, Dangerous Conflict in the U.S. Election Campaign on this website), but securing the economic framework for social control of the pandemic and a consolidation of the U.S. economy is essential for the outcome of the election.
Fed President Jerome Powell rightly stressed that the US economy urgently needs further support from fiscal and monetary policy in order to continue the current recovery at the same pace. To have broken off negotiations so close to the elections could prove to be a serious mistake for Trump. Correcting this step cannot blur the bad impression.
The state of the economy is rightly considered the most important factor influencing the re-election or de-election of an American president. Voters* tend to blame the leader in the Oval Office for their personal situation in the labor market and the economic situation in general. The power of the incumbent president during and after his corona illness cannot hide the fact that neither he nor the Republican leadership has a concept for shaping the future.
