



Host: Teaneck International Virtual Film Festival (



Date and Time: Sat, Nov 14, 2020 @ 5:00 PM PT



Cost: $5.00 (+ Eventbrite processing fee $1.94)



RSVP:



An intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’ life, legacy, and more than 60 years of extraordinary activism — from the bold teenager on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement to the legislative powerhouse he was throughout his career. After Lewis petitioned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to help integrate a segregated school in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, King sent “the boy from Troy” a round trip bus ticket to meet with him. From that meeting onward, Lewis became one of King’s closest allies. He organized Freedom Rides that left him bloodied or jailed, and stood at the front lines in the historic marches on Washington and Selma. He never lost his spirit and called on his fellow Americans to get into “good trouble” until his passing on July 17, 2020.



Sponsored by National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Bergen / Passaic Chapter and Martin Luther King Birthday Committee



Talkback with Rev Gregory Jackson of Mt Olive Baptist Church, Hackensack;

Estina Baker, activist



ALSO INCLUDED: Film Short



Conductor Cam Episode 13 Poco a Poco Accelerando aka Ragtime (4 min)



Directed by Rob McClure



Sponsored by YWCA of Northern New Jersey



A Ragtime reunion, featuring Tony Award winners Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and many more. The latest episode of McClure’s #ConductorCam Instagram series commemorates the Black Lives Matters movement with music and poetry.

____________________________________________________________ "Good Trouble" Documentary Virtual ScreeningHost: Teaneck International Virtual Film Festival ( https://www.teaneckfilmfestival.org/ Date and Time: Sat, Nov 14, 2020 @ 5:00 PM PTCost: $5.00 (+ Eventbrite processing fee $1.94)RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-tiff-john-lewis-good-trouble-96-min-centerpiece-paired-w-short-tickets-124555688417 An intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’ life, legacy, and more than 60 years of extraordinary activism — from the bold teenager on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement to the legislative powerhouse he was throughout his career. After Lewis petitioned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to help integrate a segregated school in his hometown of Troy, Alabama, King sent “the boy from Troy” a round trip bus ticket to meet with him. From that meeting onward, Lewis became one of King’s closest allies. He organized Freedom Rides that left him bloodied or jailed, and stood at the front lines in the historic marches on Washington and Selma. He never lost his spirit and called on his fellow Americans to get into “good trouble” until his passing on July 17, 2020.Sponsored by National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Bergen / Passaic Chapter and Martin Luther King Birthday CommitteeTalkback with Rev Gregory Jackson of Mt Olive Baptist Church, Hackensack;Estina Baker, activistALSO INCLUDED: Film ShortConductor Cam Episode 13 Poco a Poco Accelerando aka Ragtime (4 min)Directed by Rob McClureSponsored by YWCA of Northern New JerseyA Ragtime reunion, featuring Tony Award winners Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and many more. The latest episode of McClure’s #ConductorCam Instagram series commemorates the Black Lives Matters movement with music and poetry.____________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 1st, 2020 9:53 AM