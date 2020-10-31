Green Party's Howie Hawkins on Opposing US Militarism and Protecting the Vote by KPFA Saturday Evening News

Saturday Oct 31st, 2020 8:21 PM

Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on opposing US wars and militarism and protecting the vote.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/10/31/howie-kpfa.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Democrats successfully sued to keep the Green Party presidential and vice presidential candidates off the ballot in the State of Wisconsin this year. However, this week the Jill Stein campaign won a legal battle they began in Wisconsin after the 2016 election. They can now conduct a groundbreaking examination of so-called proprietary voting machine source code and share what they find with the public. KPFA's Ann Garrison spoke to Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins about that and about the Greens' singular opposition to war and militarism.