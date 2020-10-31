Dia de los Muertos & All Saints Day
Bilingual service in both Spanish and English; ASL interpreters provided
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/povertyinitiative/
Sunday, November 1st @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM PT
This Dia de los Muertos and All Saints Day, we gather to remember the over 220,000 who have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 and those we have lost due to the pandemics of poverty and racism. With reflection from leaders on Revelation 7:7-12. We resist this death-dealing system by praying for the dead and fighting like hell for the living, and building our power as a movement that votes.
Día de los Muertos y el Día de Todos los Santos
Interpretación en español
Domino 1 de Noviembre @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM PT
Este día de los muertos y el Día de Todos los Santos, nos reunimos para recordar a los más de de 220,000 que han muerto en los Estados Unidos por el COVID-19 y a los que hemos perdido debido a las pandemias de pobreza y racismo. Nuestros líderes nos guiarán en una re-lectura de Apocalipsis 7:7-12. Resistimos este sistema mortífero rezando por los muertos y luchando como el “diablo” por los vivos, construyendo así nuestro poder como un movimiento que vota.
#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People
for a Movement that Votes
Poor People's Campaign voting #MORE page here: https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
|Date
|Sunday November 01
|Time
|3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Kairos Center, Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9806369357...
