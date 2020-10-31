



Bilingual service in both Spanish and English; ASL interpreters provided



Livestream:



Sunday, November 1st @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM PT



This Dia de los Muertos and All Saints Day, we gather to remember the over 220,000 who have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 and those we have lost due to the pandemics of poverty and racism. With reflection from leaders on Revelation 7:7-12. We resist this death-dealing system by praying for the dead and fighting like hell for the living, and building our power as a movement that votes.

_____________________________________________________________



Día de los Muertos y el Día de Todos los Santos



Interpretación en español



Domino 1 de Noviembre @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM PT



Este día de los muertos y el Día de Todos los Santos, nos reunimos para recordar a los más de de 220,000 que han muerto en los Estados Unidos por el COVID-19 y a los que hemos perdido debido a las pandemias de pobreza y racismo. Nuestros líderes nos guiarán en una re-lectura de Apocalipsis 7:7-12. Resistimos este sistema mortífero rezando por los muertos y luchando como el “diablo” por los vivos, construyendo así nuestro poder como un movimiento que vota.

_____________________________________________________________



#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People

for a Movement that Votes



Poor People's Campaign voting #MORE page here:

_____________________________________________________________

Dia de los Muertos & All Saints DayBilingual service in both Spanish and English; ASL interpreters providedLivestream: https://www.facebook.com/povertyinitiative/ Sunday, November 1st @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM PTThis Dia de los Muertos and All Saints Day, we gather to remember the over 220,000 who have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 and those we have lost due to the pandemics of poverty and racism. With reflection from leaders on Revelation 7:7-12. We resist this death-dealing system by praying for the dead and fighting like hell for the living, and building our power as a movement that votes._____________________________________________________________Día de los Muertos y el Día de Todos los SantosInterpretación en españolDomino 1 de Noviembre @ 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM PTEste día de los muertos y el Día de Todos los Santos, nos reunimos para recordar a los más de de 220,000 que han muerto en los Estados Unidos por el COVID-19 y a los que hemos perdido debido a las pandemias de pobreza y racismo. Nuestros líderes nos guiarán en una re-lectura de Apocalipsis 7:7-12. Resistimos este sistema mortífero rezando por los muertos y luchando como el “diablo” por los vivos, construyendo así nuestro poder como un movimiento que vota._____________________________________________________________#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating Peoplefor a Movement that VotesPoor People's Campaign voting #MORE page here: https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/ _____________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9806369357...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 31st, 2020 3:21 PM