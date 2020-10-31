Visualizing Abolition - An Interview with Gina Dent by John Malkin

Saturday Oct 31st, 2020 1:57 PM

Interview with Gina Dent, UCSC associate professor of Feminist Studies, on police and prison abolition.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/10/31/gina_dent_2020_-_indymedia_edit.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

VISUALIZING ABOLITION: An Interview with GINA DENT



Gina Dent is an activist, author and associate professor of Feminist Studies and History of Consciousness at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Dent discusses the movement to abolish police and prisons and efforts to create community health and safety without systems of coercion and punishment.



“Visualizing Abolition” is a year-long series featuring artists, activists, scholars and lawyers struggling for prison abolition. Presented by the Institute for Arts and Sciences at UCSC, the events run from October 20 to May 19, 2021 and are, “designed to examine the ways people see and understand issues of mass incarceration, detention, and policing in the United States and abroad, challenging the prevailing social, economic, and political worldviews that prisons promote.”



“Abolition. Feminism. Now” is the forthcoming book by Gina Dent, Angela Davis, Erica Meiners and Beth Richie, scheduled for release by Haymarket Books on March 2, 2021.



This interview was conducted by John Malkin and was originally broadcast on “Transformation Highway” on October 16, 2020 on KZSC 88.1 FM, kzsc.org.

