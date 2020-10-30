The Brown Act was to protect the public from fiancial conflicts of interest, corruption and improper activites. SF City College Board of Trustees Shanell Williams has fragrantly violated the rules and illegally gave former Chancellor Mark Rocha over $400,000 after he helped destroy the community college. The transfer of this money was done improperly without the right of the community and public to make comments. Shanell with the support of the rest of current board covered up the payment.

§ Brown Act Basics by Repost

Friday Oct 30th, 2020 11:00 PM

The San Francisco Community College Board of Trustees including Board president Shanell Williams got training on how to abide by the Brown Act rules and then blatantly violated these procedures. Their contempt for the Brown Act is evidence of malfeasance and also part of their role in covering up the growing corruption scandal at SF City College. Millions have disappeared with no effort to explain where these funds went. The recent approval of $845 million bond for rebuilding and refurbishing the campuses is in jeopardy of being misused and subject to corrupt dealings by the board of Trustees.