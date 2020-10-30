Join Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley
for a virtual GOTV rally!
The Squad will be joined by special guests Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Maxine Waters, future Congressman Jamaal Bowman, and many more.
Go to recording here: https://www.facebook.com/moveon/videos/2793593147552944/
For more information on the Squad Victory Fund, go here: https://squadvictoryfund.com/
|Squad Victory Fund Digital #GOTV Rally w/ MoveOn
|Date
|Friday October 30
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|MoveOn & Squad Victory Fund
|Location Details
|Online livestream recording
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 4:42 PM
