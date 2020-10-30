National Call to Action to #GOTV with the Poor People's Campaign
Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020
--Sermon by Bishop William J. Barber II @ 8 AM PT
--Followed by text banking @ 9 AM PT
*This is an online-only event*
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/national-call-for-prayer-and-service-a-sermon-by-bishop-william-j-barber-ii
FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc
PPC website & livestream: https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
____________________________________________________________
On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 8 AM PT, Bishop William J. Barber, II, Co- Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will deliver a prophetic sermon to the
nation at the historic Rankin Memorial Chapel, Howard University entitled: “We Know What We Must Do”.
Speaking from the scriptures, Bishop Barber will do a critical analysis of the moment we are
in just days ahead of Election Day and issue a clear and clarion call to action.
We know that we have the power to move this country towards a more just democracy.
Find at least five others to join you online on Sunday, November 1st as together we keep our democracy alive. The service will also be available for viewing following the broadcast on YouTube and all our social media platforms.
At 9:30am PT (12:30pm ET), all service participants are invited to join a Poor People's Campaign text bank to text poor and low-income infrequent voters to get out the vote and make sure their vote is protected.
____________________________________________________________
#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People
for a Movement that Votes
Poor People's Campaign voting #MORE page here:
https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
____________________________________________________________
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
|National Call to Action to #GOTV w/ Poor People's Campaign
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday November 01
|Time
|8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3636689680...
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 2:49 PM
