top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/ 1/2020
National Call to Action to #GOTV w/ Poor People's Campaign
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday November 01
Time 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online event
National Call to Action to #GOTV with the Poor People's Campaign

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020
--Sermon by Bishop William J. Barber II @ 8 AM PT
--Followed by text banking @ 9 AM PT

*This is an online-only event*

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/national-call-for-prayer-and-service-a-sermon-by-bishop-william-j-barber-ii

FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc

PPC website & livestream: https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
____________________________________________________________

On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 8 AM PT, Bishop William J. Barber, II, Co- Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will deliver a prophetic sermon to the
nation at the historic Rankin Memorial Chapel, Howard University entitled: “We Know What We Must Do”.

Speaking from the scriptures, Bishop Barber will do a critical analysis of the moment we are
in just days ahead of Election Day and issue a clear and clarion call to action.

We know that we have the power to move this country towards a more just democracy.
Find at least five others to join you online on Sunday, November 1st as together we keep our democracy alive. The service will also be available for viewing following the broadcast on YouTube and all our social media platforms.

At 9:30am PT (12:30pm ET), all service participants are invited to join a Poor People's Campaign text bank to text poor and low-income infrequent voters to get out the vote and make sure their vote is protected.
____________________________________________________________

#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People
for a Movement that Votes

Poor People's Campaign voting #MORE page here:
https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/
____________________________________________________________
sm_poor_people_s_campaign.jpg
original image (1813x1059)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3636689680...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 2:49 PM
§
by Poor People's Campaign
Friday Oct 30th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_problems_voting_1.jpg
original image (1200x687)
Track your CA ballot here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

Election Protection website link for CA: https://866ourvote.org/state-information/california/
https://www.facebook.com/events/3636689680...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code