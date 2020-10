Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020

--Sermon by Bishop William J. Barber II @ 8 AM PT

--Followed by text banking @ 9 AM PT



*This is an online-only event*



RSVP:



FB livestream:



PPC website & livestream:

____________________________________________________________



On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 8 AM PT, Bishop William J. Barber, II, Co- Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will deliver a prophetic sermon to the

nation at the historic Rankin Memorial Chapel, Howard University entitled: “We Know What We Must Do”.



Speaking from the scriptures, Bishop Barber will do a critical analysis of the moment we are

in just days ahead of Election Day and issue a clear and clarion call to action.



We know that we have the power to move this country towards a more just democracy.

Find at least five others to join you online on Sunday, November 1st as together we keep our democracy alive. The service will also be available for viewing following the broadcast on YouTube and all our social media platforms.



At 9:30am PT (12:30pm ET), all service participants are invited to join a Poor People's Campaign text bank to text poor and low-income infrequent voters to get out the vote and make sure their vote is protected.

____________________________________________________________



#WeMustDoMORE: Mobilizing, Organizing, Registering, Educating People

for a Movement that Votes



Poor People's Campaign voting #MORE page here:

https://vote.poorpeoplescampaign.org/

____________________________________________________________

