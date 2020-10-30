top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/31/2020
Handmaids: Stop a Fascist Coup
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 31
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism Bay Area
Location Details
Harvey Milk Plaza, Castro & Market Street, San Francisco
We must vote in big numbers. But, the reality is that voting alone will not stop Trump. The illegitimate rushed confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, a theocratic fascist, to the Supreme Court is for the immediate purpose of throwing the election to Trump should he lose. This is an outrage that cannot stand!

Trump and Amy Coney Barrett have refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Coups… thefts of power… are stopped when people:
[1] plan and act BEFORE the coup… and
[2] build in the streets the unity and determination while working together… and
[3] establish before the eyes of the world the righteousness of their demand.

This is what we accomplish by being in the streets every day before the election.
sm_ej-t6rywsacveau.jpeg
original image (2016x1512)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1716102981...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 12:42 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code