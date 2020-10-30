We must vote in big numbers. But, the reality is that voting alone will not stop Trump. The illegitimate rushed confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, a theocratic fascist, to the Supreme Court is for the immediate purpose of throwing the election to Trump should he lose. This is an outrage that cannot stand!
Trump and Amy Coney Barrett have refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
Coups… thefts of power… are stopped when people:
[1] plan and act BEFORE the coup… and
[2] build in the streets the unity and determination while working together… and
[3] establish before the eyes of the world the righteousness of their demand.
This is what we accomplish by being in the streets every day before the election.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/31/2020
|Handmaids: Stop a Fascist Coup
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 31
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|Harvey Milk Plaza, Castro & Market Street, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1716102981...
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 12:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network