We must vote in big numbers. But, the reality is that voting alone will not stop Trump. The illegitimate rushed confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, a theocratic fascist, to the Supreme Court is for the immediate purpose of throwing the election to Trump should he lose. This is an outrage that cannot stand!



Trump and Amy Coney Barrett have refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.



Coups… thefts of power… are stopped when people:

[1] plan and act BEFORE the coup… and

[2] build in the streets the unity and determination while working together… and

[3] establish before the eyes of the world the righteousness of their demand.



This is what we accomplish by being in the streets every day before the election. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1716102981...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 12:42 PM